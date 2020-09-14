Beer Drinkers & Hellraisers, a ZZ Top tribute band, rocks out at Elk Grove’s Bradley Ranch Winery on Sept. 6. The winery hosted three, drive-in concerts during the Labor Day weekend. They treated crowds to other cover bands such as Journey Revisited, Hot for Teacher – The Van Halen Experience, and Heartless – A Tribute to Heart.
A loud finale for the summer
Local winery hosts drive-in, rock concerts during holiday weekend
- Photos by Steve Crowley
