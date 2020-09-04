Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly on Sept. 1 announced that more than 900 Elk Grove residents tested positive for COVID-19 since July 31. He also noted the city’s death toll arose from 14 to 25 from COVID-related complications within the five days before his announcement.
As of Sept. 2, the city had 1,928 confirmed cases and 26 deaths since March, according to Sacramento County’s public health department.
The county reportedly had 18,413 confirmed cases and 304 deaths since March. As of press time, there were 187 patients hospitalized for COVID and 54 in Intensive Care Units in the county, according to Sacramento County public health staff. They also estimated that more than 14,900 county residents “likely recovered” or 21 days passed since they tested positive.
In an online video on Sept. 1, Ly delivered an update on the pandemic’s latest impact on Elk Grove as well as the city’s efforts to provide relief to local nonprofits and business owners.
“I know that many Elk Grove families and businesses are struggling as we enter the sixth month of restrictions,” Ly said. “I want you to know that the city is doing everything they can to support and provide the resources to those who need them most.”
Last month, the Elk Grove City Council budgeted $200,000 in grants for local nonprofits impacted by the pandemic and the state and county stay-at-home orders. They also allocated $750,000 in federally funded grants to assist small businesses.
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence told the Citizen that the city received 188 applications for small business grants. She said that the city staff will review these requests and provide recommendations to Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann for approval.
On Sept. 23, the City Council will review applications for the nonprofit grants. Laurence said that the city received 20 applications.
In his Sept. 1 speech, Ly addressed the state’s new “tier” system for monitoring counties and allowing certain businesses and facilities to reopen.
Sacramento County is now in the purple-coded, “Tier 1” status since the county had a daily case count of more than seven infections per 100,000 residents, and a test positivity rate of more than 8%. All Tier 1 counties are allowed to have retail reopen to a 25% capacity, while hair salons and barbershop can reopen indoors. Facilities such as places of worship, restaurants, and fitness centers can only operate outdoors.
Under the new state policy, Sacramento County will remain in Tier 1 for at least three weeks. The county has to decrease its daily COVID-19 case and test positivity rate for two consecutive weeks before the state can move Sacramento County to the red-coded Tier 2 status.
Nearly 20 Elk Grove Unified employees test positive for COVID-19
The Elk Grove Unified School District’s 67 campuses are currently closed and more than 64,000 students are taking online classes or “distance learning.” The schools have been shut down since early March when relatives of a few students tested positive for COVID-19.
In the past two months, 19 district employees tested positive for COVID-19, district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton told the Citizen. These infections were reported to the district from July 1 to Aug. 28, she said.
Pinkerton noted that no more than one employee at a school site has tested positive. She said that her district notifies parents if students have been potentially exposed to the virus at a campus. Last month, letters were sent to parents of Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School students after an employee tested positive and had helped distribute textbooks to families or students on the Pinkerton campus.
“We would only issue a parent letter if they or their student might have been affected, but with everyone on distance learning, this has been rare,” Pinkerton said.
