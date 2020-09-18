Due to the coronavirus situation, elected and appointed officials of several local agencies will conduct their regular meetings online instead of gathering in their chambers.
Community members can watch these meetings online and submit public comments for the officials to review.
The Elk Grove City Council will have a meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. To view the meeting, visit the city of Elk Grove’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
The Elk Grove Planning Commission is having their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. A live video stream of this meeting can be viewed at the city of Elk Grove’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
The Cosumnes Community Services District Board of Directors is meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. They govern the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. This month, the CSD board resumed in-person meetings at the district’s administration building at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. However, members of the public can only view the meetings online. The CSD board meetings can be watched at www.YourCSD.com.
The Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees will have their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. This meeting will be held online and the public can view it by visiting the school district’s website, www.EGUSD.net. Past board meetings can be watched on the district’s YouTube channel, “ElkGroveUnified.”