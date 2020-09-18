Laguna Sunrise Rotary’s clothing drive Sept. 7-Oct. 9
The Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise’s annual clothing drive is now happening and it will last until Friday, Oct. 9.
Donors can drop off light jackets, new socks, and new underwear to support community members in need. All sizes will be accepted. Organizers also seek screen wipes, earbuds, and mechanical pencils.
Donations can be made at five locations across Elk Grove. These spots are: Bank of the West (8426 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Dreaming Dog Brewery (2501 West Taron Ct.), Flatland Brewing Company (9183 Survey Road), Keller Williams Realty (9250 Laguna Springs Drive, Suite 100), and Park Avenue Cleaners (7216 Laguna Blvd.).
For more information, visit the Rotary Club’s website, https://portal.clubrunner.ca/9112.
St. Peter’s Lutheran School’s Craft Faire Oct. 10
St. Peter’s Lutheran School will host their annual Craft Faire on Saturday, Oct. 10.
There will be handmade and “wow-worthy” gifts such as dress towels, wreaths, quilts, and holiday decorations.
This event will be held in the school’s parking lot and social distancing practices will be performed. Visitors are asked to bring their own shopping bags. Proceeds will benefit the school’s Tuition Assistance Fund that helps families in need.
The Craft Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove.
EG Historical Society’s Yard Sale Sept. 17-20
The Elk Grove Historical Society is hosting their annual Yard Sale fundraiser on Sept. 17-20 outside their museum at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Their sale hours will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Social distancing will be practiced at the outdoor sale.
Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s work in preserving Elk Grove’s rich history. Readers who would like to volunteer in setting up the sale can contact Sally Bergen at sallybergen@surewest.net.
The museum is at 9941 East Stockton Blvd., at the northwestern corner of the park.
Local Girl Scout group seeks new members, leaders
A group called, Discover Girl Scouts in Elk Grove invites girls from across the Elk Grove region to check out the Girl Scouts and attend their “virtual” or online meetings.
They are seeking members as well as new leaders to help form new Girl Scout troops.
Those interested can visit their Facebook group, Discover Girl Scouts in Elk Grove. Parents whose children attend schools east of Highway 99 can email Kara@ElkGroveGirlScouts.com, and those who have children who attend schools west of Highway 99 in the Laguna and Franklin areas can contact Regina@LagunaGirlScouts.com.
Caregiver Support Group meetings at EG Park
The Caregivers Support Group is now having their meetings at Elk Grove Regional Park. They support people who are caring for loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. This group also provides resources and group discussions.
They meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. behind the Rhoades Schoolhouse in the middle of the park. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and bring chairs. Social distancing will be practiced.
Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road. For more information, contact Maria Hurdle at (916) 201-1609.
EG Historical Society cancels summer events
The Elk Grove Historical Society announced on May 30 that they canceled all of their summer activities through Sept. 14, due to the COVID-19 situation.
“We believe that the next three months will give us enough time to allow issues to subside, and we can gather safely,” they announced in their newsletter.
The Historical Society hopes to bring back their annual Yard Sale fundraiser on Sept. 18-20. For more information on the nonprofit’s activities as well as how to donate to their work in preserving Elk Grove history, visit www.ElkGroveHistoricalSociety.com.
Gardening classes at EG Community Garden
Home gardeners are invited to attend classes being offered at the Elk Grove Community Garden this spring and summer.
All classes last from 10 a.m. until noon. These sessions are free, but students are asked to bring food donations for the Elk Grove Food Bank.
Here is this year’s class schedule: Sept. 12 – “Composting” by Republic Services, to register email register@republicservices.com; Sept. 19 – “Fall Gardening” by Katie Neumann.
The garden is at 10025 Hampton Oak Drive, next to McConnell Park. For more information, email plantngrow123@gmail.com.
Elk Grove High’s Class of ‘71 to hold 50th reunion
The 50th year reunion for Elk Grove High School’s Class of 1971 is in the works and organizers are seeking classmates.
They are considering a reunion for late summer or early fall in 2021. Graduates who are interested in attending the celebration can contact Carol Mills Skewes at carolskewes@cox.net.
SIR Branch 150’s social activities for men
SIR Branch 150 invites men ages 55 or older to join them on fun, social activities.
Many of their activities this year were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still have golf outings and online meetings via the Zoom application.
This nonprofit’s annual membership dues are $28.
Readers who are interested in learning more about SIR can contact Paul Carrillo at (916) 479-4572.
Volunteers wanted at EG Community Garden
The Elk Grove Community Garden’s staff seeks volunteers to help them maintain their garden and to also serve on their board.
They have monthly work days at their location at 10025 Hampton Oak Drive, near McConnell Park. Those who are interested in helping the garden are advised to check on their Facebook page for work dates.
For more information on volunteering, visit www.ElkGroveCommunityGarden.org or call (916) 893-8863.
EG Food Bank seeks volunteers
The Elk Grove Food Bank needs volunteers to help clients and sort donations at their warehouse.
Their facility is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those interested in helping the food bank can obtain applications on their website, www.elkgrovefoodbank.org or by visiting their office at 9820 Dino Drive.
For more information, call (916) 685-8453.
Discovery Shop seeks volunteers with trucks
The American Cancer Society seeks volunteers who own trucks and can pick up donated furniture for their Discovery Shop in Elk Grove. They have a “Pick Up” program for donors who can’t deliver their furniture to the store.
Community members who are interested in volunteering can contact Phyllis or Diana at the Discovery Shop at (916) 685-7449. Their shop is at 8470 Elk Grove Blvd., near the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
Volunteers wanted at EG Discovery Shop
The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Elk Grove seeks volunteers for several positions. Shifts are four hours to four-and-half hours per week, but the staff is flexible.
For more information, visit 8470 Elk Grove Blvd., near Auto Center Drive, or contact Jenee, Phyllis, or Diana at (916) 685-7449.
Project R.I.D.E. needs volunteers
Project R.I.D.E., a local therapeutic horseback-riding program for students with special needs, is seeking volunteers who are ages 14 or over.
Volunteers are needed for tasks such as assisting in lessons, handling horses, and performing stable duties. Shifts are available on weekdays, year-round. No experience is needed.
To register for the next monthly training, call (916) 685-7433 or visit www.projectride.org. Their facility is at 8840 Southside Ave., behind Jessie Baker School.