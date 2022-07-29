This summer, the Old Town Plaza has been the setting of concerts, farmers markets, and crafts fairs. The site will be soon transformed into a wrestling arena for “The Battle in Old Town” on July 30 when two local athletic and fitness businesses will host a wrestling match for contenders great and small.
Admission is free and the public is invited to watch the tournament where there will also be lunch from Pizza Bell, and activities held by the event’s supporters, the Elk Grove Police K9 Association and the Elk Grove Police Officers Association.
Elk Grove natives and childhood friends Charlie Zamora and Nick Jordan are organizing the match to promote self-defense skills and an anti-bullying message.
“We’re not encouraging children to fight, we’re encouraging children to stand up for themselves,” Zamora told the Citizen. “That’s the big key.”
He owns the WarriorZ Health and Fitness center on Elk Grove Boulevard, while Jordan operates the Elk Grove Wrestling Academy.
“It’s going to be a really awesome experience for these kids, and hopefully when we’re old, the next group comes through and keeps pouring into the community,” Zamora said.
In addition to their young students joining the Old Town match, Zamora said there will also be participants from across Northern California. He mentioned there is a “rumor” that an Elk Grove police officer who practices jujitsu will have a match against a few wrestlers.
Zamora said that a wrestling education can teach responsibility and self-confidence in young people. He described a scenario where an individual may be uncomfortable about what he or she can do when confronted by a bully.
“Wrestling is providing an opportunity to equip that individual with tools to not only protect themselves but to also build confidence in themselves physically to deal with that bully,” Zamora said.
He added that the other positive aspect of wrestling is that it can teach people how to protect others.
“Just because you have these particular skills doesn’t mean you’re using them to harm people,” he said. “You’re using them to learn how to work hard, how to develop yourself, but also at the same time, when you see someone getting picked on, you step in and stop it – that’s both sides of what we’re trying to do.”
Zamora stressed that the Old Town match will be an opportunity for children, parents, community members, and law enforcement officers to interact with each other.
“What we’re trying to do for our community is to build a team where businesses, parents, kids, and people in service are all coming together to have a great time, to stand up against bullying, and to come together as a community for a single cause,” he said.
The July 30 wrestling match will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St.
