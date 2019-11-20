The Elk Grove tradition of running, jogging, or wobbling for a good cause on Thanksgiving morning is returning on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Community members are invited to join the Gobble Wobble 5K, 10K, and children’s quarter-mile fun run.
Proceeds will benefit Chicks in Crisis, a local nonprofit that supports young mothers and their families. The event starts at 8 a.m. and continues until noon at 8280 Longleaf Drive in Elk Grove.
Chicks in Crisis founder, Inez Whitlow, said the event’s success helps keep her nonprofit’s doors open through April. They work to reduce the number of children entering foster care and they also offer a diaper bank that distributes more than 4,000 diapers a month. The nonprofit is based at a small ranch on Elk Grove’s East Stockton Boulevard.
“What we have going on over there is saving our babies. (We’re) keeping them out of the system and making sure our babies have clean diapers and formula. (We’re) making sure low-income families in Elk Grove who have children 5 and under have all the necessities,” Whitlow said.
She said the nonprofit’s clients are so grateful for the services and many of them participate in the Gobble Wobble. Some volunteer and some have families they are bringing out and walk the event.
“I always feel so proud because if I see one of my moms that we help out there helping me,” Whitlow said. “That to me means more than anything because I know she doesn’t have much to give and she budgeted enough to help us out. That’s how I know they appreciate us.”
She said those acts of good deeds and kindness are tenets of what she teaches her clients.
“It’s what we teach them – to pay it forward,” Whitlow said. “So, if you can, you help somebody else because somebody helped you. We see a lot of that where they bring their kids’ gently-used clothes or extra diapers and pay it forward.”
Supporters can get involved in the Gobble Wobble by signing up as “virtual runners” who can donate money to Chicks in Crisis.
The nonprofit’s needs are always the same: money, diapers, baby hygiene, maternity clothing, and clothing for newborns to size 6T. And now that the weather is getting colder, blankets, socks and warm clothing are also in demand.
“The need is always money…money is always a problem. We can’t grow like we’d want to grow, but that’s not going to stop me,” Whitlow said.
For registration and information on the Gobble Wobble, visit the Chicks in Crisis website, https://ChicksInCrisis.org.
