To individuals who are considering in volunteering their time to a local community service club - please look into joining your local Lions Club.
Everyone will always ask themselves, “Why should I become a Lion?” Here are seven reasons you might want to join the largest community service organization in the world.
-Volunteer to serve their community
Lions are committed to partnering with local leaders and organizations, identifying the unique needs of their communities and surrounding areas. They are planning service projects that address those needs of the community. From community clean-up projects to food drives to fundraisers, Lions help people in need who are close to home. Hence the Lions motto “We Serve.”
-Make an impact
on people’s lives
and a difference in the world
A small act like collecting recycled glasses may not seem like much at first, but when those glasses are distributed around the world through Lions sight missions that change lives, you’ll soon discover that Lions are making a big impact. Lions are everywhere: teaching children to read, responding to disasters, fighting measles, providing clean water and so much more.
-Enjoy a rewarding experience
There is no greater feeling than making a positive impact on someone’s life. Lions are doing good – for others and for themselves.
-Make new friends
Joining a local Lions club is a great way to connect with other people in your community and make new friends. Find a special interest club that involves people with the same interests, hobbies and passions. Or consider starting your own club. Serving together can help build relationships that last a lifetime.
-Learn, grow
and share
Through volunteer work and community service, Lions are learning new things and developing leadership skills every day. Learn how to plan a food drive and feed the hungry. Learn about the risks of diabetes, and share your knowledge with community members to help them lead healthier lifestyles. Each member will grow personally and professionally as a Lion.
-Grow as a family and have fun
Lions clubs offer opportunities for families to volunteer together. Become a Lions with your spouse, children, grandchildren and siblings, and start spending quality time together while serving the community.
-Develop young leaders to become the leaders of tomorrow
By engaging youth, Lions are helping to develop strong leaders for the future. LEO clubs provide youth volunteer opportunities that allow young adults to become involved in community service and begin learning about the impact they can have around the world.
As a Lions club member, you’ll join a local group of service-minded men and women who are doing local volunteer work to support your community – right now. You will also become a member of Lions Clubs International who is located in 210 different countries around the world and 4 million members strong.
If you would like more information about Lions Clubs International and the Lion Cubs supporting your communities, here are some contact information about clubs in your area:
Delta Lions Club, Lion John Hawck (hawck@comcast.net)
Elk Grove Lions Club, Lion John Zehnder Jr. (johnzehn@yahoo.com)
Galt Lions Club, Lion Matt Lara (mplara@aol.com)
Pride of Laguna Creek, Lion Jeri Retzlaff (jeri.retzlaff8331@gmail.com)
Sacramento Golden State Lions Club, Lion Cecille Presley (Cecille.baylon@live.com)
Sacramento Mabuhay Lions Club, Lion Cheryl Hutchins (asiacebu@yahoo.com)
Sacramento Maharlika Lions Club, Lion Sarah Enloe (sarahte@comcast.net)
Sacramento Malaya Lions Club, Lion Zenny Yagen (zennyyagen@yahoo.com)
Sacramento Midtown Lions Club, Lion Ann Alvarez (ann81365@sbdglobal.net)
Sacramento Valley Hi Lions Club, Lion Aurora Ramos (aurafuer12@yahoo.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.