Last week, I wrote about people who recently bought History Happened Here (HHH) books, and I focused on three who had connections to Sloughhouse – the Davis Ranch that goes back to the days of Gold and the Rhoads and Grimshaw families; Megan Dalton, a descendant of the Rhoads family; and Oscar Villegas, a Yolo County supervisor who has connections to the Westerberg and Davis families.
Considering that I have not been at my usual places for selling HHH books as community events have been cancelled, and Elk Grove Unified School District board and Elk Grove City Council meetings are done online, it is amazing that I continue to sell books. People who want to purchase books call or email me. Here are stories about other book buyers of the past months.
Grant Chesin purchased all three books, and his mother who lives in the East Elk Grove area, came to my house to get the books for him. This is what Grant tells us about his family and his interest in Elk Grove history:
“My family moved from Sacramento to Elk Grove in the late 1990s to find a bigger house for our growing family. My dad, Darren Chesin, worked for the state senate then as he does now. My mom, Lisa Chesin, was a real estate agent for a while in Elk Grove and recently retired from Sheldon High where she worked as a paraeducator.
“My older brother, Jake Chesin, graduated from Elk Grove High School in 2005. He joined the Navy for 6 years, working as a fire control technician, graduated from Cal Poly, Pomona in 2018 with an engineering degree, and now he works for NASA JPL. My little brother, Neil Chesin, graduated from Elk Grove High in 2017, and now studies history at San Jose State. He also works for the San Francisco Shock Overwatch team.
“I graduated from Elk Grove High in 2015, after previously attending Elk Grove Elementary and Joseph Kerr Middle School. I then graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara in 2019.
“I moved to Santa Barbara after a year at Cosumnes River College and eventually transferred to U.C. Santa Barbara to study English. I’m in a band called, Careless Cub, and I’m doing research for a limited series podcast on my hometown of Elk Grove. It will be focused on its history and culture, comparing the past to the present.”
That is truly a great project, and we send our best wishes to Grant on his good work. And, we look forward to hearing from him when the project is completed!
Angie Perry, the President/CEO of our Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, annually organizes a program for new members that focuses on leadership. Attendees are given copies of History Happened Here, Book 2, Fields, Farms, Schools, and many purchase other books as well. I was not able to attend and do my presentation on Elk Grove history last March, but this was a sale of more than 20 books!
Marielle Tsukamoto continues to sell books and sent us this message: “I was pleased to learn there is still a great interest in learning about what happened to the Japanese community and the book, “We The People, A Story of Internment in America,” written by my mother, Mary Tsukamoto, and Elizabeth Pinkerton. During recent presentations for teachers in an online workshop, teachers requested information on ordering copies. I also found during a Zoom panel presentation sponsored by Manzanar National Park and the indigenous people from the Owens Valley, copies were purchased. It is a part of our history and I am so proud of Mary Tsukamoto and Elizabeth Pinkerton for writing the book.” We thank Marielle for all that she does!
Many others purchased books including Linda Blue, Jill Bostwick, Lynne Erpelding, and Jenna Ferris. We thank them and invite them to tell us their stories.
And here is a very recent purchaser of all three books, Steve Mendoza, a 1967 graduate of Elk Grove High.
“I read your EG Citizen article and some of the information and names about the people of Sloughhouse peaked my interest - in particular, Floyd and Elena Davis. I worked at a couple of hop ranches as a young man, the Pudge Hop Ranch and the Rooney Brothers. My Aunt Katherine married Tom Davis, brother of Floyd, and I remember visiting the grocery store/Post Office in Sloughhouse. Floyd’s brother, Eddie Davis, coached our Little League team around 1962. I worked at the Dillard Store for Stan and Jean Clark for a couple of years. I came to Wilton in 1955 when my mother married Irvin Nix, who still lives there at the age of 93. My wife, Betty, and I married in 1971 and have continued to make Elk Grove our home. My daughter lives here with her husband Tim and our 3 grandchildren. I’m sure they will enjoy the history and many names of the past.”
Other recent purchasers of books were Linda Blue and others. I invite them to send me information about themselves, their families, and what they enjoy about the books.
NOTE: We send our condolences to the family and friends of Kenneth Buscher who left us recently, and especially to his brother and sister, Yvonne Bonacci and Dennis Buscher!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 80 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one book; $5 for 2-3 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. Books are also available at the Davis ranch in Sloughhouse.
