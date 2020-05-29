Summer is here in Elk Grove, and when temps rise we naturally seek out cool spots, like pools, beaches, air-conditioned spaces, and the shade from trees. Those of us who planted trees strategically 20 years ago, are now blessed with that shade, which keeps the house cool and brings that bottom line on our SMUD bill down.
As an arborist and garden designer, living in a botanic garden full of rare and unusual trees that aren’t normally offered for sale at the local nursery, it saddens me that the nursery industry in California is so far behind many European countries. In fact, Oregon is way ahead of us when it comes to cool plant material – most new tree cultivars are coming to our neighbor to the north.
In my early days in the nursery business, my plant buddies would take road trips to various botanic gardens and rare plant nurseries all over California and Oregon. It’s unbelievable that many plants are unknown in our local trade because demand creates supply – not the other way around. People want the flowering pears, ashes, camphor trees and all the other junk offered, just because nurseries want to supply the public with what they want.
We need a local botanic garden in Elk Grove – filled with treasures – to expose the public to alternative choices.
Where are the Ogon Metasequoias, Taiwania cryptomeroides, Taxodium Debonairs, and all the other unbelievable trees that do so well here? They can be sometimes purchased online from mail-order nurseries, but that’s often a big fail. You end up with a cutting or a twig that soon perishes. Because I traveled the globe and visited botanic gardens around the world, my eyes were opened to arboreal beauty at a fairly young age.
In New Zealand, many graveyards are amazing botanic gardens. Many were over 100 years old and filled with amazing specimen.
Inspired after my trip, and then managing the Laguna Nursery on Elk Grove Boulevard, I called a local graveyard owner and offered the idea of creating a botanic garden there. He thought the idea was good and we offered to donate and plant the trees. However, he said that he would need approval of the plot owners, which was I suppose a problem for him. Imagine now, if we had a botanic garden in Elk Grove, growing now for 30 years.
If you would like to be inspired by plants do check out the following botanic gardens if you have never been, only a 1.5 hour drive. You can look online at these botanica for more info and history.
The UC Berkeley Botanic Garden, nestled in the Berkeley/Oakland hills behind the University of California, was established in 1890 and covers 34 acres of hillside paths, full of amazing trees and plants from around the world. If you’re into cacti they have a great collection, too. The views of the San Francisco Bay are amazing. Also, check out Berkeley Horticultural Nursery, just off University Avenue if you like rare plants.
Strybing Arboretum is inside San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The gated arboretum has a half-million visitors per year and is known all over the world as a top research facility and botanica. There are 55 acres of pathways, ponds, and more than 7,500 varieties flora from around the world that will blow you away.
Put both of these on your list of summer trips, but check to make sure they are open as many are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Note to the Cosumnes Community Services District – let’s plan a botanic garden in Elk Grove. Contact me.
Rod Whitlow is a local ISA cert. arborist, garden designer, certified nurseryman and plant science editor of the Sunset Western Garden Book. www.RodWhitlowDesign.com
