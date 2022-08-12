Western Service Workers Association (WSWA) Sacramento, on July 29, celebrated their 49th year in the Sacramento region, including Elk Grove.
This all-volunteer, unincorporated, private, grassroots, membership organization focuses on assisting low-income service and domestic workers as well as their families.
In adhering to their motto, “In Unity There is Strength,” WSWA Sacramento invites professionals, business owners, clergy and students to assist people who are struggling through a free, self-help, 11-point benefit program for low-income workers.
That program, which aims to turn around poverty conditions, is made possible through much support throughout local communities.
Features of the 11-point benefit program include emergency food and clothing services, preventative medical care, non-emergency dental care, and legal advice.
Elena Sanchez, a full-time volunteer organizer and the operations manager for WSWA Sacramento, praised Elk Grove’s support of this organization’s efforts.
“We have a strong base of support in Elk Grove,” she said. “That’s very significant, because our organizing expands throughout the region, and we couldn’t do it without that support.”
In celebrating the longevity of WSWA Sacramento, Sanchez spoke about the people who established this organization.
“Our organization was founded by chore workers – that’s what they were called back then – domestic workers, and since day one, no other interest, save the workers themselves, is served by WSWA,” she said. “So, it (was) founded by and for the lowest-paid workers in (the region), starting with domestic workers.”
Sanchez stressed that it is the independence of WSWA Sacramento that allows this organization to achieve its many goals to assist low-income, working members.
“No government funding at all whatsoever, and then no funding with strings attached,” she said. “From 1973, it has always been by and for low-income, working people.
“We say that when there is a wrong committed, there’s a group of people being wronged and no one knows better than they do what a solution looks like, because they’re suffering from a lack of solution. So, we want the guiding star, so to speak, to always be those most affected by the problems.”
Derek Bruner, administrative assistant of WSWA Sacramento, told this paper that the 49th anniversary of this organization stands as a testament of this organization’s strength and resiliency.
“We’ve been around since 1973, and we haven’t closed our doors a single time, especially throughout the entire pandemic,” he said.
Sanchez mentioned that this organization continues strong through a very challenging time in its history.
“In a very difficult time in our country, we can still come together with people from all different backgrounds to celebrate both the victories, but also to get all pumped for the work ahead,” she said.
Sanchez added that it is important to WSWA Sacramento to support the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which promotes peace, sustainable development, and efforts to eradicate poverty, including extreme poverty.
“We advocate for them, we endorse them, we promote them,” she said.
In a show of appreciation to its many supporters, WSWA Sacramento held an anniversary dinner celebration with an evening of entertainment and messages of gratitude for the longstanding efforts of those who have strived to continue and expand this organization’s success.
Among the entertainers at this July 29 event were DJ Sabor Latino, keyboardist Kevin Sumner, singer Ingrid Tejada, and the Brazilian Center for Cultural Exchange of Sacramento. Flavio Soria served as the celebration’s master of ceremonies.
While standing on the event’s stage at Midtown Church, at 19th and W streets, Sanchez shared some details about the Western Service Workers Association Sacramento.
“Our membership is now over 41,000,” she said. “Our office central is located just south of Oak Park (in Sacramento), in a building acquired for the benefit of our membership, along with an acre of property that gives us more room to grow, and we are growing.
“Since 1974, we have maintained a field office in (the Sacramento neighborhood of) Del Paso Heights, the Workers Community Service Center.”
Sanchez added that in 1977, the organization’s Workers Benefit Council recognized that there was a dire need for affordable quality health care services for domestic workers and low-paid worker families.
“(As a result), volunteer doctors and other medical professionals formed (the) Coalition of Concerned Medical Professionals, or CCMP, as an all-volunteer association to demand the right of low-paid workers to (gain) access to comprehensive medical care,” she said.
Sanchez commended CCMP for aiding her organization’s members “through thick and thin” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk Grove resident Orlando Fuentes, who serves as a director of the Cosumnes Community Services District, was attending the celebration as a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the largest and oldest Hispanic membership organization in the United States.
Fuentes explained why he is drawn to the efforts of Western Service Workers Association Sacramento.
“Western Service Workers serves the poor and the poorest of the poor, especially those that fall between the cracks,” he said. “I really admire the work they do. It’s grassroots people. Nobody gets paid, it’s a volunteer organization, and they accomplish great things.”
Bernie Buenrostro, who is also an Elk Grove resident and LULAC member, spoke about his organization’s support of WSWA Sacramento.
“We have supported them for many years – maybe as many as 10,” he said. “We collect clothing and provide clothing to their organization. They help the working poor. We’re in favor of that. We like to help in any way we can.”
Dave Roland, a strategic planner with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, told this paper that attending the July 29 event gave him a greater love for the community and WSWA Sacramento.
“Beautiful humanity on parade,” he said. “Because of the whole-heartedness and warmth of the event, I was truly moved to engage and support the workers association as they unite, work and pull each other up by their own bootstraps. I’ve been volunteering (for WSWA Sacramento) since 2019 and it’s been a very good thing in my life.”
“They may be small, but they are mighty.”
For additional information about the Western Service Workers Association, call (916) 456-1771 or visit the website, www.WSWASacto.org.
Commented