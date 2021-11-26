Officials from the city of Elk Grove, the Cosumnes Community Services District, the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) and local faith-based organizations on Nov. 17 announced details for the new Overnight Warming Location (OWL) Cooperative.
Also assisting with the program will be the local Volunteers in Police Service.
OWL centers will provide homeless participants, who are at least 18 years old, with relief from the coldest nights in Elk Grove through overnight spaces at participating local churches. The program will run from Dec. 1 through April 30, 2022, and warming center locations will vary throughout the season.
Families with children will be referred to the motel voucher program that is coordinated by Elk Grove HART. Those using an OWL center will be offered a warm bed and a hot meal.
Debbie Schoeneshoefer, who was representing both Elk Grove HART and Sun Grove Church at the Nov. 17 press conference at that Elk Grove church, noted that this program also includes the distribution of bus passes and sack lunches.
She added that, in the case of Sun Grove Church, showers will also be available.
Warming centers in Elk Grove will open whenever there are certain weather forecasts, including temperatures of 34 degrees or less for two consecutive days.
These warming centers will also open if there is a forecast of a 75% probability of rain for two days in a row or a forecast of sustained winds of 15 mph or more, and temperatures of 36 degrees or below.
Communication regarding the opening of OWL centers will be made through the city’s Everbridge notification system, and will be shared through social media.
Unhoused guests and volunteers will be required to observe COVID-19 protocols, and they will wear face coverings whenever they are not eating or sleeping.
During the press conference, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told attendees that opening warming centers is “the right thing to do for our community.”
“The pandemic has certainly challenged the way we can provide assistance for those who need it most,” she said. “But as we are demonstrating today, if there’s a will, there’s a way. When temperatures near freezing, everyone should have a place to come in from the cold.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elk Grove HART’s Winter Sanctuary program was canceled last year. Through that 12-week program, homeless people could spend nights and be fed at local churches and other buildings.
With last year’s cancellation of the Winter Sanctuary, Elk Grove HART operated an alternative program, Winter Shelter in Place, which provided deliveries of necessities to homeless people in Elk Grove.
Elk Grove HART President Diane Lampe mentioned a statistic that she referred to as an “avoidable tragedy.”
“From what we heard reported for Sacramento County for last year, there were five people who did die due to severe weather,” she said.
Lampe added that Elk Grove HART has been in communication with 12 churches for the Overnight Warming Location Cooperative project, and that seven churches have committed to serving as host sites.
Elk Grove HART board member Mark Hedlund told the Citizen that the program already has many volunteers, as well as the community’s support that is necessary to “make it work.”
Hedlund expressed satisfaction with having the city’s support.
“That gives us a new element and some new ideas and more coordination of the effort,” he said.
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume also commented on the city’s involvement with this program.
“I think the city tries to take care of everyone, all our residents, everyone living within our borders, and try to do the right thing,” he said. “And in a case like this, it’s important to know that we’re partnering with our churches and private volunteer groups, and trying to use resources more effectively.”
Jamie Hudson, the city’s emergency manager, told the Citizen that the city joined in the partnership for this program due to its recognition that it could do more to assist unhoused people when it comes to extreme weather events pertaining to both heating and cooling.
“What we did is partner with (other) organizations to really say, as a city, we can take care of logistics,” he said. “That’s kind of our thing. So, we can do announcements and get the word out, but we rely heavily on volunteers throughout our city. And so, really, this came together with that thought, let’s get our volunteer network together and let’s get our city resources together and really make it work for the community.”
