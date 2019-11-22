Two teenagers died after their car crashed into a truck’s trailer on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove Boulevard, during the evening of Nov. 17.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that investigators estimated that their vehicle traveled upward of 70 MPH before the collision. They said that the truck’s driver and passenger did not suffer injuries.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victims as Mariah Alvarado, 19, of Stockton, and Ciera Wallace, 19, of Stockton. The CHP did not identify which victim drove before the crash.
This incident was reported around 9 p.m. on southbound I-5, outside Elk Grove.
The CHP reported that a Freightliner truck driver stopped in the highway traffic due to a traffic collision that occurred. Alvarado and Wallace were traveling in a Nissan Versa in the truck’s lane and they reportedly did not slow down before the collision. Both victims were pronounced deceased.
The CHP reported that traffic was closed in a lane of southbound I-5 for two hours while investigators reviewed the scene. They said it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
