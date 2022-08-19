Elk Grove has become a home to an expanding and diverse arts and culture scene. This will be celebrated through a special dining experience organized by Explore Elk Grove call Diversity Dining Week.
Aaryn Val, executive director of Explore Elk Grove, said that residents and visitors to the city alike can enjoy the various cuisines that Elk Grove offers in a unique and “techy” way.
From Aug. 19-28 on the Elk Grove Local Pass app, the abundant cuisines of our community will be highlighted, offering a taste of Elk Grove’s diverse restaurants. Val said there will be special discounts and two-for-one offerings for diners during the days prior to the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival on Aug. 27.
“Local residents and visitors will be encouraged to explore cultural options throughout the city during Diversity Dining Week,” she said. “We have quite a variety of restaurants on there from Café Elk Grove to McQ’s, Original Mike’s Diner, Journey to The Dumpling, Palermo’s and a number that we are now onboarding. We hope to have 15-20 culturally different options before the Diversity Dining takes off on the 19th.”
Val said there will be prizes offered for diners at most of these locations.
“The more locations you visit, the more prizes you can win,” she noted.
To obtain the virtual cuisine cards visit exploreelkgrove.com/elk-grove-local-pass/ online.
The pass is free to download anytime and holds exclusive deals from participating Elk Grove food & drink businesses. There will be a specific category labeled “Diversity Dining” for app users to select. The deals under the Diversity Dining category will be offered from Aug. 19-28.
The Elk Grove Local Pass started last year and has more than 90 businesses involved, most offering discounts for their goods and services. In November, Val says, the Pass will take on a bit of a holiday, shop-local focus.
“In 2023, there will be a similar focus for Valentine’s Days, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” she said. “This is in partnership with the city of Elk Grove and the Why Buy Local program.”
The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the District56 center, 8230 Civic Center Drive.
Quite a group of diverse vendors are scheduled to serve their unique cuisine that day. They include California Street Tacos, Mely’s Churros, Kona Ice of Central Sacramento, Jeeroz, Original Pies Unlimited, My Lumpia Lady, and Caribe Azul Cuisine.
Explore Elk Grove will have a booth at the festival. The organization is a nonprofit, 501 C-6, which operates as a marketing agent for the city of Elk Grove.
