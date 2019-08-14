Local schools returning to session; expect heavy traffic
Heavy morning and mid-afternoon traffic will return to Elk Grove’s streets this week when several local schools start their 2019-20 school year on Thursday, Aug. 15.
These schools include all of the Elk Grove school district’s middle and high schools as well as elementary schools that follow a traditional academic calendar.
Drivers can also expect heavy pedestrian traffic near the campuses when the students leave their schools in the mid-afternoon.
Those who are anxious for light weekday traffic will have to wait until Nov. 25 when the students begin their weeklong Thanksgiving Break.
