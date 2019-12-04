Road work for Elk Grove Boulevard, Poppy Ridge Road
Construction work will be performed on parts of Elk Grove Boulevard and Poppy Ridge Road starting this week.
The Elk Grove city staff announced that Poppy Ridge Road between Big Horn Boulevard and Knotts Drive will be closed until Monday, Dec. 16. Workers will rebuild a portion of that roadway for the Madeira South housing development. The streets will still be accessible for emergency vehicles and neighbors, the city staff said.
Two lanes of Elk Grove Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 4 for a SMUD construction project. This section of Elk Grove Boulevard is between Franklin Boulevard and Four Winds Drive. Plans are to replace utility poles at the Elk Grove-Franklin intersection. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on each night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.