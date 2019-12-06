The city of Elk Grove and the Elk Grove Community Council plan to have the inaugural IlumiNATION Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7 at District 56, which is the city’s civic center site.
Elk Grove police officers will close streets along the route for the Parade of Lights that’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. This parade was originally a part of the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire until it was moved to the IllumiNATION Holiday Festival.
The parade will be staged at Auto City Drive, behind the Elk Grove Auto Mall. It will then travel up Laguna Springs Drive and cross to westbound Civic Center Drive before ending at the corner of Big Horn Boulevard and Denali Circle.
District 56 is at 8230 Civic Center Drive and is the home of the Elk Grove Aquatic Center and the city’s future community center.
