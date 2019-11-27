The Elk Grove police will close streets along that the race route for the annual Elk Grove Gobble Wobble that is set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. This holiday event is a fundraiser for Chicks in Crisis, a local nonprofit that supports young mothers and their families. There will be 5K and 10K runs as well as a children’s run.
The Gobble Wobble begins and ends at Longleaf Drive in Laguna. Drivers can expect traffic delays and they are advised to take detours on Thanksgiving morning.
The police will close the following streets from 7:30 a.m. until noon:
• Longleaf Drive
• Eastbound Laguna Boulevard-Bond Road from Laguna Springs Drive to East Stockton Boulevard
• Northbound Highway 99’s Bond Road off-ramp
• East Stockton Boulevard between Bond Road and Emerald Vista Drive
• Southbound Emerald Vista Drive at Cullen Court
• Northbound Emerald Vista Drive at East Stockton Boulevard
• West Stockton Boulevard between the Walmart store and Laguna Palms Way
• Office Park Circle at Laguna Palms Way
• Williamson Drive at Superb Circle
• Superb Circle
• Westbound Elk Grove Boulevard at Williamson Drive (the #2 lane will be closed)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.