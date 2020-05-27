Starting on June 5, the Citizen will become a Friday-only weekly. This issue is our final Wednesday edition.
Like many media organizations across the county, the Citizen’s parent company, Herburger Publications is adapting to a new economy that’s being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the Citizen’s advertisers had to temporarily close since March, due to the stay-at-home orders issued by state and Sacramento County officials. The management of Herburger Publications decided last month that it was best to transform the Citizen into a single weekly edition during these new economic times.
During this change, current subscriptions will be extended and subscriptions will be lowered.
The Citizen staff will remain dedicated to informing the Elk Grove community about its local governments, schools, crime issues, and sports. Our writers will also continue to document how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Elk Grove community and its 174,000 residents.
The Citizen’s website, www.EgCitizen.com will be frequently updated each week with breaking news stories and other community news coverage. Social media users can also check out news updates, community announcements, and images by the Citizen’s photographer, Steve Crowley on our publication’s Facebook page.
For information about subscriptions, contact Herburger Publications Inc. at (916) 685-5533.
