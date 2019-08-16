More than 140 works of local art were submitted for display at this year’s Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.
This showcase will be at Elk Grove Regional Park’s Pavilion during the festivities that will honor the Elk Grove Community’s diversity on Saturday, Aug. 24. Admission is free.
Local nonprofit Elk Grove Artists helped organize the sixth annual art show.
“The concept has been to allow families of all sizes to be able to afford to come to the festival,” said art show co-organizer Raquel Lujano.
She added that the art show also offers great exposure for local artists.
Co-organizer Margaret Munson spoke of the rewards from helping such artists.
“It’s seeing all of the artists who are maybe budding artists who are testing their work and don’t know if their work is qualified or not,” she said. “They come in and I always counsel them to go ahead and enter. You’ll never know what other people are going to say.”
As per tradition, visitors can vote on their favorite art and a People’s Choice Award will be given to the winner. Munson said that more than 500 people voted and many children also cast their votes.
Dick Beymer, a local photographer and graphic artist, will review the show’s entries and select the Best-in-Show winner.
Alongside viewing art from across the community, visitors will also get a chance to help create art at the Pavilion. Lujano said they can practice painting with sticks as part of an Australian Aboriginal-style painting.
Children, ages 5 and up, are invited to two art workshops. There will be a 10 a.m. session led by Joy Kuo who will teach Chinese-style brush painting. Also on tap is a 1 p.m. workshop on silhouette art.
Plans are to also have artist Andrea Morris demonstrate her oil painting at the show.
While visitors view art, they can enjoy live music from performers, such as Carly Rhoades, the winner of Elk Grove’s 2019 Teen Idol singing competition, and traditional Slavic acapella music from Slavitza Folk.
Every year, the Elk Grove Artists award a scholarship to a local high school student and they are hosting a fundraiser raffle at the Multicultural Festival. Proceeds from the raffle will fund the scholarship.
“It’s going to be a fun, full day” Lujano said about the art show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.