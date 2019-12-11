The Capitol Ballet Company performs Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s classic Christmas tale, “The Nutcracker” every December, and this year they will continue their tradition at Sheldon High School’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Beautiful sets and costumes provide thousands of audience members throughout the Sacramento region with a magical experience.
As with anyone in the trade of directors and choreographers, directors husband and wife team Stuart Carroll and Sharon Newton put their mark on “The Nutcracker.” Of course, the story, scenes and music stay the same, but Carroll and Newton bring a unique interpretation of the classic holiday ballet to the Elk Grove region.
The Capitol Ballet’s production, Carroll said, is very accessible with easy-to-relate characters, such as Drosselmeyer.
“Originally, Drosselmeyer is this magical figure that lost his eye in some science experiment, (and he’s) always inventing mechanical things,” he said. “Our Drosselmeyer is a relative, the uncle who is a toymaker. It’s a little bit easier. It might not be as fantastic a version and magical.”
That’s not to say the production lacks the fairy tale aspect of “The Nutcracker.”
The performers range from age 10 to adults. All of the dancers used in the production were trained at the Capitol Ballet Company, except for Justin Genna, the Sugar Plum Cavalier. Joining him in dance is Brinn Vogel as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“They are wonderful dancers and are comfortable partnering together,” Carroll said.
Meanwhile, the youngest dancers are in their first or second year in the company.
“They’re very proficient,” Carroll said. “When we look at these young dancers, it’s a never-ending delight. They are filled with spirit and curiosity and displaying what they learned on stage. Although a lot of the performers are young, we try not to deviate from the highest standards possible with young people.”
The company acknowledged the fine contributions of George Arabagi as Drosselmeyer, and Elaine Orimo as the Governess.
The company will celebrate 20 years by the end of the year and has produced “The Nutcracker” that long. Carroll said the company, which is based in the Arden area of Sacramento, has enjoyed partnering with Sheldon High School and its theater director Larry Fox.
“He’s a master backstage,” Carroll said. “He’s always really guaranteed for the technical aspect for the production. He tests perfect much more so than any other theaters we’ve been to.”
Coupled with the support of the community in Elk Grove with sold-out shows, Sheldon High School is a perfect fit for the production. Along with Fox’s expertise and perfect safety record, master electrician Steve Adkins brings a sense of ease and professionalism to the behind-the-scenes preparations.
“There are fathers as well that have been assisting backstage,” Carroll said. “They do things I don’t know how to do. One of them is the growing Christmas tree that magically grows in the first act. It’s complicated. There are probably seven or eight fathers back there,”
Also giving credit to the parent volunteers, Carroll appreciates the company’s board of directors, various committee heads, costumers, as well as backstage and concession help. Some parents have helped over 15 years, watching their children grow and become professional dancers.
For questions about Capitol Ballet’s Nutcracker, call (916) 484-1188 or email company@capitolballet.com.
General adult ticket prices are $20; premium seating is $25; child/senior/military is $15. To purchase tickets online visit: Tututix.Com/Capitolballet.
