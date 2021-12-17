The Remedies, a Sacramento region band led by two doctors, is reuniting for a concert at Steve’s Pizza in Elk Grove on Saturday, Dec. 18.
They are coming full circle – they played one of their early gigs at the restaurant in 2009 and they will soon perform there during a farewell party.
Steve’s Pizza is closing its West Stockton Boulevard location, which neighbors Best Buy, next month. The restaurant was one of the Laguna Gateway shopping center’s original tenants when it opened more than 15 years ago.
Dr. Thomas McIlraith, the singer and guitarist of The Remedies, said that the Steve’s Pizza ownership requested his band to play a reunion show so their restaurant can “go out with a bang.”
This is the Remedies’ first show since 2013 when the band broke up, due to demands from their day jobs. McIlraith is now a hospitalist for the Mercy Medical Group and bassist Dr. David Pai is a nephrologist at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
“Unfortunately, this is the end of Steve’s Pizza (at West Stockton Boulevard), but the resuscitation of The Remedies is the silver lining in that,” McIlraith said.
Joining McIlraith and Pai on Dec. 18 will be Chris Darbyshire on drums.
On tap for their gig will be a slew of covers that range from 90’s jams like Green Day’s “Basket Case” and Sublime’s “Santeria” to oldies such as the Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Woman” and Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”
During the band’s four years, they played at Harlow’s in midtown Sacramento and at the Brewfest in Raley Field. McIlraith said that 500 people attended their final show at Sacramento’s Arden Park in 2013. However, there was a bit of an irrigation issue.
During a beautiful sunset, the band witnessed the large crowd suddenly flee from them. McIlraith questioned the commotion before he saw the park’s sprinklers drench the scene.
“They were like major, high-power waterjets,” he recalled.
Visitors to Steve’s Pizza can be assured that lawn sprinklers won’t attack them on Saturday night.
The Remedies will play from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Steve’s Pizza, 9135 West Stockton Blvd. Admission is free, but contributions are appreciated.
Steve’s Pizza moving to East EG spot
Sheru Singh, the owner of Steve’s Pizza in Elk Grove, plans to move his restaurant to the former It’s a Grind spot at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road in either February or March. He told the Citizen that he is also seeking a second location for another Steve’s Pizza in Elk Grove’s west side.
Singh is the brother of Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, and he connected with The Remedies through his wife who worked with McIlraith in the Mercy Medical Group.
Singh explained that it makes more sense to operate a restaurant in a smaller space during a time when fewer customers are hosting parties at restaurants. He earlier converted a former Subway restaurant site into a small Steve’s Pizza location on J Street in the East Sacramento area.
“We’re trying to replicate that process on future locations,” Singh said.
The owner mentioned that he originally planned to close his Elk Grove restaurant at the end of this year, but he decided to keep it open until the NFL season ends next month. The restaurant has been a longtime hangout for a local Pittsburgh Steelers fan club and has a private game-viewing room for them.
Singh expressed his gratitude to his restaurant’s landlord, Pappas Investments, which also owns several shopping centers across Elk Grove. He described them as an extended family.
“I’m thankful to have met them in this journey of running a restaurant,” Singh said.
