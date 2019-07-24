A familiar voice in the radio and television world will hit the Strauss Festival stage as master of ceremonies for the first time this year.
Emcee Kristin Berkery, a 19-year resident of Elk Grove, grew up listening to the music of Johann Strauss thanks to her classical music-loving family. She is excited to share the beauty and pageantry of Strauss with her daughter, Laurel, who is a dancer in this year’s production, and her son, Will.
Kristin admires the performers who have worked hard to learn all of their acting and dancing.
“I know it’s going to be such an amazing, colorful event and I love being able to have those moments to step in and prepare the audience,” she said about her role as emcee. “This essentially gives the audience the background for them to be in the fairy tale mindset and really help set that stage so that the dancers can work their magic.”
Working as the emcee overseeing the largest cast ever with 94 performers, Kristin said it takes a lot to wrangle all of them. On the flip side, many of the dancers have been involved for decades, which is an amazing feat.
“It’s so incredible to see their dedication, and that’s really inspiring because Strauss is hard work,” Kristin said. “You’re not partying all the time and they’re willing to do it for three decades. They’re doing it with all their heart. That’s really inspiring.”
A business professional with her own marketing agency here in Elk Grove, she also performs voiceover in radio, video, and TV spots across the country and hosts Biz in the 916, a podcast featuring local business owners. Kristin considers the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove a hidden gem of arts and culture in our region and her goal is to share this unique and colorful event with the world.
The connection to Strauss throughout her life and now with her own children has a special place in her heart.
She recalled growing up in Kansas City and her mother, Lynn Howard, during a 70-mile trip back home from work, would listen to Strauss, specifically “The Blue Danube.” She loved it so much she would sway in her car.
“She said she had to make a conscious effort to not be swaying in her lane. ‘Don’t start swaying in your car because you’re listening to Strauss!” Kristin said.
Last year, she took her children to the Strauss Festival and her daughter expressed interest in performing. After all the practice and dedication over the last year, she’s going to be in the Roulenee Number with the teens.
“It’s a dream come true for her,” said Kristin, adding that even her son enjoyed the festival, despite that he usually has little interest in classical music. “It was like reliving my childhood, swaying back and forth with all the music. He said, ‘I love it.’”
Although Will is not in the production this year, he attends all the rehearsals and he loves it.
Kristin is taking on the role of compère this year since longtime emcee Mark Hedlund will be attending his wife’s 50th high school reunion. The Strauss Festival’s organizers encouraged her to co-host with him at the Spring Tea, the festival’s annual fundraising event, earlier this year.
Kristin said he told her that he was going to be out of town during the festival week, and asked if she’d take on the responsibility. Interested but not committed, she said she’d like to see how it played out. But after a successful Spring Tea, it was settled that she’d be the woman for the job.
“’I’m good with it whatever you guys throw at me,’” Kristin recalled saying. “’I’m cool with it.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.