The Gardens at Laguna Springs, a 52-suite memory care facility in the Laguna Ridge area, will open this month.
This facility, which features a wide variety of amenities and care services, is located at the southwest corner of Civic Center and Laguna Springs drives, south of Elk Grove Boulevard.
It is part of a much larger, $73.5 million, 11.5-acre, senior housing development project, which will also include a 175,000-square-foot independent living community with 129 apartment suites, and a 21,800-square-foot independent living community with 16 casitas. Those portions of the project are currently under construction and are scheduled to open in July.
The developer of the project is the Olympia, Washington-based Koelsch Communities, which has a history in senior living care dating back to its first community: a nursing home in Kelso, Washington.
Ricky David, executive of The Gardens at Laguna Springs, said that this new facility features private and shared furnished suites for about 70 residents who are ages 60 or older.
“We are a purposely-built community for our residents that do have any mild cognitive impairment or dementia,” he said. “Our building lends to a resident (to) live a purposeful life, as well as a life of being able to walk freely as they choose to.”
Within the secure environment of this new memory care facility, residents can spend time in its large courtyard and outdoor, heated patios, take walks on an enclosed walking path, spend peaceful moments visiting the ground’s gardens, and engage in various activities in certain designated areas.
Among the facility’s many other features are the presence of full-time, on-site nurses, housekeeping and linen services, licensed medication and diabetes management, and incontinence care.
Residents also have access to living rooms, barber and beauty shops, and a dining room.
They also receive restaurant-style meals, featuring signature menu items by Darren McGrady, who was the personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Princes William and Harry. He also cooked for five U.S. presidents.
Creating a comfortable lifestyle for their residents is essential to the operators of Koelsch Communities, David noted.
“That’s one of the biggest things – especially with our residents that do have a cognitive impairment – is trying to make their lives as normal as possible,” he said.
David emphasized Koelsch Communities’ longstanding tradition of operating quality, senior living facilities.
“Our founders, Emmet and Alice Koelsch really focused on being thoughtful on the buildings they built, as well as the foundations of what they did,” he said. “Now, we’re third generation, with (President/CEO) Aaron Koelsch taking the helm, and his wife (Judy) being a part of the Koelsch Communities.”
David added that Judy is the company’s principal designer, who designs the interiors of each of the company’s facilities.
Koelsch Communities currently has 36 communities from California to Chicago, with their greatest concentration of developments being located in California, Washington and Arizona. An additional five Koelsch communities are currently under construction.
The Gardens at Laguna Springs features many displays that were designed to help its residents recall the past.
David referred to one of those types of displays as “historical surprises,” including a 1955 Buick station wagon, which is located in the facility’s courtyard.
“As you walk the halls of the building, you will see things that may jog your memory about the past,” he said. “Our largest historical surprise is our vintage car.
“Aaron (is) a very avid car collector, so each community has (a) vintage car. We want our residents to open the doors, go out there and clean it, wash it like they would in the past for their families, getting it ready for the road (for) road trips.”
Lining hallways of the facility are framed photographs and many display cases filled with a wide variety of historical items that are designed to conjure up pleasant memories.
Some of the photographs feature old-time Hollywood cinema, music and sports stars, and scenes from Elk Grove and Sacramento’s past such as school buildings, firehouses, and the California State Fair.
In one section of the facility are framed photographs of basketball center Bill Cartwright and baseball catcher Buck Martinez, who both played their sports at Elk Grove High School before moving on to become professional sports stars.
David described Elk Grove as being fortunate to have The Gardens at Laguna Springs.
“It’s fortunate, because this is the only free-standing memory care (facility) in Elk Grove,” he said. “It gives great value with how it presents itself; just the level of detail that has gone into the building, not only in the aesthetic, but also the level of care that will be coming along with it.”
For additional information about The Gardens at Laguna Springs, call (916) 619-4052 or visit the website www.KoelschSeniorCommunities.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.