The Rotary Club of Elk Grove is holding their major fundraiser, the 14th annual Beef ‘N Reef Bash, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Elk Grove’s Lent Ranch.
This feast features and tri-tip and barbecue oyster/shrimp dinner as well as a raffle, an auction, music, and dancing. The historic Lent Ranch is at 10551 West Stockton Blvd., near southbound Highway 99’s Grant Line Road exit.
“This event is our club’s primary source of working capital for the year and proceeds raised allow the Rotary Club of Elk Grove to provide funding for a variety of community and international service projects,” Rotary Club President Sidney Smith said.
He said that the dinner raised nearly $800,000 over the past 13 years. These funds benefited local causes such as the Senior Center of Elk Grove, Elk Grove High School’s Future Farmers of America, scholarships for local students, the Elk Grove Food Bank, and Project R.I.D.E. for their work to provide horseback therapy and education for students with disabilities.
The Rotary Club also used these funds for improvements to local park facilities, operational costs for the H.A.R.T. transitional houses, dictionaries for third grade students, housing and school facilities for children in El Salvador, furnishings and supplies for orphans in Africa, and restroom facilities for Iruri Primary School in Kenya, Smith said.
There will be a live auction for treats such as stays at South Lake Tahoe, wine tasting locally and in the wine country, and electronics packages.
“We’re excited about Beef and Reef on this, our 14th year,” Smith said. “We get to raise money that will impact the lives of people we may never meet. That’s what it means to be a Rotarian! Our club is extremely passionate about serving both locally, and globally. It’s the spirit of giving back! It’s that type of connectivity that the community has supported all these years. We actually believe we can effectively change the lives of the homeless men, women and children in our city. We also believe that we can do the same in Kenya and El Salvador! It’s the biggest party of the year in Elk Grove, and for a great cause!”
The club president thanked these sponsors for supporting the bash: Hanford Sand and Gravel, Elk Grove Milling, Barefoot Wine, Herburger Publications Inc., Cosumnes Community Services District, the Elk Grove Unified School District, and Pacific Investment Consultants - Debbie Hightower, Kaiser Permanente, Boutin Jones, Inc., DR Design & Remodel, Valley Oak Appliance, Florin Automotive, Radial Tire of Elk Grove, Smog N Go, Bobcat Central, Harry Bettis, Scott Edwards – Farmers Insurance, Auto Body Expressions, Spanda, ISSE - Kevin and Angela Spease, Florin Automotive, Closet Factory – Barbara Feist and Decorative Specialties.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased in Elk Grove at: 1) C&T Specialties, 9255 Survey Road (916)685-4246; 2) Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, 9401 East Stockton Blvd., Suite 25 (916)691-3760; 3) Valley Oak Appliances, 9710 Elk Grove-Florin Road (916)686-4690; 4) From any member of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove; and/or 5) online through our website at www.elkgroverotary.org.
In addition to attending, companies and individuals may wish to lend their support through event sponsorships and by providing raffle or auction items. There are seven levels of sponsorships available from $100 - $10,000 and these sponsorships are tax deductible. Payments should be made to the “Elk Grove Rotary Foundation.”
If you are interested please visit our website at www.elkgroverotary.org or contact Les Willmon at leswillmon@aol.com or (916) 224-1996.
Don’t miss the fun!
Rita Velasquez is an Elk Grove Rotarian and a former general manager of the Elk Grove Community Services District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.