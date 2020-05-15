Shane Mantes and his son, Madison enjoy a game of tennis at Miwok Park on May 9. The Cosumnes Community Services District reopened their tennis courts across Elk Grove this month. Their parks staff also reopened their Emerald Lakes Golf Course. They ask visitors to avoid large gatherings and keep their distance away from others.
