years of smiles
Courtesy photo

The Sheldon Grove Family Dental staff celebrated their 10th year of providing free dental care for children, as part of the Smiles for Kids program. Every February, participating dental offices support children from families that either lack dental insurance or cannot afford dental care. The Sacramento District Dental Society leads the program. Dr. Andrea Cervantes of Sheldon Grove is Elk Grove’s only general dentist who volunteers with Smiles for Kids. For more information about the program, contact Sheldon Grove Family Dental at (916) 681-8835.