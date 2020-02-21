The Sheldon Grove Family Dental staff celebrated their 10th year of providing free dental care for children, as part of the Smiles for Kids program. Every February, participating dental offices support children from families that either lack dental insurance or cannot afford dental care. The Sacramento District Dental Society leads the program. Dr. Andrea Cervantes of Sheldon Grove is Elk Grove’s only general dentist who volunteers with Smiles for Kids. For more information about the program, contact Sheldon Grove Family Dental at (916) 681-8835.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elk Grove Park’s fishing ban to be lifted in March
- Tony Lin appointed as new EG planning commissioner
- A series of town hall meetings on CNU hospital begins
- Nuisance house’s owner convicted of lawsuit scheme
- Election 2020: Singh joins City Council’s Dist. 3 race
- Parents, activists protest arrest of MT student
- A new connection
- Mission accomplished on Valentine’s Day
- EGPD officer rescues driver from burning car
- Make yourself heard on March 3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.