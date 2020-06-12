On May 23, 10 of Elk Grove’s recent high school graduates were celebrated at a Take Flight Shower hosted by Soroptimist International of Elk Grove (SIEG), co-chaired by Vice-President Pamela Harris and member Kim Chandler.
These 10 young women not only graduated from high school, but they are also “graduating” from the foster care system and transitioning to independent living. All 10 of these graduates are going on to college, so this next step in life is a particularly exciting time for them. It is also a step that requires a great deal of preparation, including purchasing the many items needed to begin living on their own.
To help these new grads make this transition, SIEG held their second annual Take Flight Shower to show support and help provide many of the items necessary to set up a new home, whether it is a dorm room or apartment. A huge thank you goes out to members of Harvest Church and Soroptimist for their incredible support and very generous donations to provide for these new college students. We also want to thank EGUSD Foster Youth Services for their partnership and help with coordinating the many details.
As a result of the current restrictions due to COVID-19, our traditional shower celebration turned into a “drive-through” gift pick up, being conscious of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Regardless of these restrictions a fun and celebratory event was carried out, complete with decorations and a parade comprised of Soroptimist and community members in vehicles decorated with balloons, good wishes and blowing bubbles. The graduates were thrilled with the many gifts they received and with the support and giving spirit that was shown.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they may need to achieve economic empowerment. Members are committed to ensure women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. For additional information, please visit www.SoroptimistElkGrove.org.
