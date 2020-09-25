Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda announced their plans to marry at ceremonies in Elk Grove on Sept. 25-26.
Dosanjh, 36, works at the Media and Communications Department in the Elk Grove Unified School District. The Elk Grove native attended Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Joseph Kerr Middle School before he graduated from Sheldon High School. Dosanjh went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio and television from San Francisco State University, and he also studied abroad at Sweden’s Uppsala University and South Korea’s Seoul University. He is the son of Avtar and Gurmeet of Elk Grove. Avtar retired from working in operations management at Campbell’s Soup & Company’s Sacramento facility. Gurmeet is a retired educator who taught in the Twin Rivers Unified School District for 43 years.
Sharath, 38, works as the assistant director of psychiatric emergency services at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. The medical professional graduated from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and earned his MD in psychiatry. Sharath’s parents are Jayakumar and Nalini Puttichanda of Mysuru, India. Jayakumar is a retired civil engineer and Nalini is a retired primary care physician.
Sundeep and Sharath met through social media in January 2020 and set up “virtual dates” at the same restaurant chain on opposite sides of the country. They then met in-person in California before the shelter-in-place orders were issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they bonded over their Indian culture and helped each other during emotional days since they worked in high-pressure positions during the crisis. “Their resolve for what they knew was a crossing of paths was what pushed them beyond thinking it was just pure luck, and made Sundeep and Sharath both start to realize the universe was saying this was ‘meant to be,’” they stated in their wedding announcement.
Sundeep proposed to Sharath on Memorial Day weekend at San Francisco’s Crissy Field. The couple announced plans to hold traditional North and South Indian ceremonies outdoors at the Sheldon Inn restaurant and at the Dosanjh Estates on Sept. 25-26.
