The 19th annual Elk Grove Veterans Day is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. Elk Grove traffic officers will close streets along the parade route.
Festivities will begin with a 10 a.m. opening ceremony at the Elk Grove Shopping Center near the corner of Elk Grove-Florin Road and Sharkey Avenue. The parade will then travel on southbound Elk Grove-Florin Road to Elk Grove Regional Park.
The police will close streets between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the parade. These streets will be closed:
•Elk Grove Boulevard will be closed from Williamson Drive to 3rd Avenue.
•Elk Grove-Florin Road will be closed from Bond Road to Elk Grove Regional Park’s main entrance
•The police will divert eastbound traffic on Elk Grove Boulevard to westbound Elk Grove Boulevard near Williamson Drive
•Westbound traffic on Elk Grove Boulevard near 3rd Avenue will be diverted to eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard
•Northbound traffic on Elk Grove-Florin Road near Elk Grove Regional Park will be diverted to southbound Elk Grove-Florin Road.
•Southbound traffic on Elk Grove-Florin Road near Halverson Drive will be asked to make a U-turn.
