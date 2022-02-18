Elk Grove’s musical summertime tradition will return to Elk Grove Regional Park after a two-year absence. Plans are to hold the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove on July 28-31.
This outdoor event was canceled in the past two years due to the COVID-19 situation. Organizers this year decided it was time to bring back the festival to the park’s Strauss Island.
“We just felt like we had to get out there again and make things as normal as possible,” the festival board’s co-chair Marjorie Jones said. “It’s not a decision that we could make lightly – we just hope and pray that everything comes around.”
The festival, which debuted in 1987, is a tribute to the music and legacy of Austrian composer Johann Strauss’ family. Dancers in 19th century Austrian ballroom attire will perform traditional waltzes, polkas, and quadrilles to live music performed by Sacramento’s Camellia Symphony Orchestra. Teenage dancers typically perform fast-paced polka numbers where they lift their partners off the ground.
And as per tradition, each festival night will end with a performance of Johann Strauss II’s 1866 classic, “The Blue Danube.”
This year’s festival will have an “Alice in Wonderland” inspired storyline, which was originally planned for the canceled 2020 event.
“It’s been on hiatus to say the least,” Jones said about the festival’s “Waltzing in Wonderland” theme. “It’s never been forgotten.”
Festival board member Raelynn Springer said that about 70 people auditioned to dance in this year’s festival, and 55 people have been cast, so far. She said they will soon practice three nights a week at the Sunshine Event Center in Elk Grove before they move their rehearsals to Strauss Island. Springer noted that a normal waltz number could require up to 18 hours of practice to master.
Jones said that volunteers are already creating the costumes for the dancers. Dress rehearsals will begin the week before the festival.
Springer described the dance workshops as a family reunion for so many veteran Strauss dancers.
“A lot of us were not able to see each other,” she said.
Springer recalled that many dancers were excited to perform again with live music when they participated in the festival’s fall showcase last October at the District56 center.
“That’s what makes this year so much more important,” Springer said about the upcoming festival.
For more information on the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, visit their website at http://StraussFestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.