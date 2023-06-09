The Strauss Festival of Elk Grove, a 36-year-old dance tribute to the music of Austria’s “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss Jr., has a new home.
Strauss Festival staff and board members on June 1 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their headquarters at 9880 Waterman Road.
They moved into the location in January, and subsequently used the space as a dance rehearsal room, an office, a workshop, and a warehouse for hundreds of costumes that were used since the festival’s 1987 inception. A gallery of vintage Strauss Festival posters and newspaper clippings decorate the board meeting.
“It took us 30-plus years to get a home base, and now we have one,” festival producer and chief financial officer Raelynn Springer told the Citizen. “And the goal is to keep it.”
Organizers previously kept props and costumes in storage units across Elk Grove. Springer recalled their experiences of constantly transferring costumes and props for the festival - she called the new space, a “time saver galore.” Dancers also previously rehearsed at elementary schools and the Sunshine Event Center before the staff found their new home.
This year, nearly 80 dancers, ages 4-83, are now preparing for the 2023 festival that will be held next month at Elk Grove Regional Park. The storyline will have a pirate theme called, “Treasure on Strauss Island.” Music will be performed by Sacramento’s Camelia Symphony Orchestra.
Springer announced at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that the dancers held their final rehearsal at the Waterman Road office, and they will now practice their waltzes and quadrilles at the park for the next two months. They have rehearsed up to three days a week since March, Springer said.
Beth Hedlund, the festival’s co-chair, spoke of the new office’s large costume collection and said it was the first time she saw all of the festival’s costumes in one place.
“And we can see things before they were buried in storage – there was some stuff we found that we didn’t know we had,” she said.
Arnie Zimbelman, the husband of the late Strauss Festival founder Iris, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. His wife was inspired to create the Elk Grove festival after they traveled to Austria and viewed Strauss waltzes at a Vienna park.
During his interview with the Citizen, Arnie, 93, recalled his days of building sets and props at Ed Keema’s ranch, and storing festival items in places scattered across the Elk Grove region.
Arnie noted how Iris quickly came up with ideas for a future festival.
“On the third night, she’d say, ‘I have an idea for next year!’” he said. “I knew I was going to do it again.”
The Strauss Festival returned to Elk Grove Regional Park last year after a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and state and county restrictions against large public gatherings.
This year’s festival will be held on July 27-30 at Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road. During each night, the prelude begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by the main program at 8 p.m. Admission is free, and parking is $10. For more information, on the festival, visit www.StraussFestival.com.
