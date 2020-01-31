Elk Grove’s Flatland Brewing Company has a knack for the unusual.
Their brewers spent long hours in a small warehouse at Survey Road where they produced beers inspired by Fruity Pebbles cereal, blackberry margaritas, and Dutch apple pies.
They held their fourth anniversary party on Jan. 25 where craft beer fans tasted small but potent cups of a stout flavored with bacon, banana, and peanut butter – just like Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich.
However, Flatland recently brewed a concoction that was rather strange by their standards.
“It was really weird trying to brew that beer because it doesn’t really taste like beer,” Flatland brewer Mack Sant said.
They collaborated with two local homebrewers to create Cocktails & Dreams, which is a blue ale that’s flavored with soursop, coconut, lime, and curaçao oranges. They also aged the sour beer in amburana woodchips that gave hints of cinnamon and ginger to the brew.
The beer’s name and its bottle logo were based on the bar operated by Tom Cruise’s character in the 1988 movie, “Cocktail,” which is remembered for its scenes where he performs “flair bartending” or spins and juggles cocktail shakers.
Sant recalled his experience of brewing the beer that some customers have even poured on ice to drink like a cocktail.
“Throughout the (brewing), we were judging it and saying this doesn’t taste right,” he said. “And then we thought, ‘Wait, we want to make this taste like a cocktail,’ and then we were happy with it. We’re our own worst critics.”
Trevor Pratt and Sam Blackmon, both homebrewers from the Elk Grove Brewers Guild, were invited to create the beer after they won the annual homebrew contest held at Flatland. Blackmon is a Sacramento police officer who won awards for his homemade beers.
Pratt said that the concept for Cocktails and Dreams arose during text message exchanges with Flatland’s brewers.
“It started with ‘Let’s do something weird,’ and we wanted to something cocktail-inspired and we want it to be vibrant in color,” he said.
Ideas such as blue curaçao liqueur, a popular ingredient for turning cocktails blue, were considered.
“I never would have thought to do a blue curacao concept,” Pratt said.
The homebrewer said that he produced sour ales flavored with mango, dragon fruit, and coriander, but “nothing as extreme” as Cocktails & Dreams.
Flatland’s co-owner Andrew Mohsenzadegan said that the beer was a hit at his taproom.
“It’s so unique in its own right that you can’t think of it as a beer,” he said. “When you drink it, you’re taken to a different place like a tiki bar.”
Brian Vermont, an avid homebrewer who runs the Brewmeister shop in West Sacramento, bought a few bottles of Cocktails & Dreams at the anniversary party. He showed the Citizen a cell phone video of his experiments such as a stout being brewed with marshmallows.
“The entire concept looks really cool,” Vermont said about Flatland’s blue ale.
Cocktails & Dreams was among 15 beers that the Flatland staff bottled or canned for their anniversary celebration.
Pratt wants people to keep an open mind before they sip Cocktails & Dreams.
“Don’t come here thinking you’re going to be drinking your standard, typical beer – you’re going to be disappointed,” he said. “If you got an open mind and you’re looking for a cocktail-inspired beer that’s off the wall, then you’re going to like what you get.”
The Flatland Brewing Company is at 9182 Survey Road.
