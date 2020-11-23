Amari Moore of Elk Grove just woke up one morning and decided she wanted to draw.
Now in her second year as a studio art major at California State University, Sacramento, she primarily uses charcoal, acrylic paint, and digital art as a medium.
“What I love most about painting or drawing in general, is the ability to create something out of nothing and to be able to be the first one to experience my growth as an artist,” Moore said. “I love that I am able to make others happy by what I am blessed enough to create.”
Right before quarantine, she entered three of her pieces – “King of Rap, Tupac Shakur,” “A Durag Study” (charcoal), and “Silent Peace” in an art show at her college, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was canceled.
Moore hopes to have a personal showing in the future. In a semi-realist style, she has painted portraits of musicians Lauryn Hill and Tupac Shakur as well as her brother and sister.
Always the “artsy” person in high school, Moore would take her art assignments and try her best to make it look the best she could; she never just brushed over any assignments. But, one day in 2018, she decided to take art to a more serious level just to see what she could do.
When Moore started drawing and posting in on her social media accounts, positive feedback pushed her to draw more.
“I do enjoy drawing and the improvement that I have shown to myself has only inspired me more,” she said. “I would currently describe my style as semi-realism, being that my work does have a realistic feel to it but, in my opinion, does not fit the full category of ‘realism’ yet. The style that I do have now, was developed because of consistent practice, patience, dedication, and gaining an understanding of art itself.”
Moore’s favorite artists are not along the lines of the likes of Pablo Picasso, Henri Mattise, or any other well-known artists, though she appreciates their work. Her favorites are her cousin Darion Jackson whose work has amazed her throughout her entire life, digital artist Chuck Styles, and painter Wendy Medley whose work can be found at “@painting_pretty”.
“Darion Jackson is one of my favorite artists because his work is incredible, the ways that I have personally seen him draw always amazed me,” Moore said. “He would draw a whole entire city inside someone's head and he is able to do so many incredible things adding the most intricate details ever. Chuck Styles is also a favorite of mine because he is just a phenomenal digital artist and I love how creative he is. Wendy Medley is a favorite artist of mine as well, because I love her work and how she can paint portraits, walls, etc. Her work is also very creative and I am inspired by her as an artist.”
Artistic talent runs in the family. Moore’s sister Bryana is a graphic artist, who designed her business card.
“It is pretty cool having a sister who can do the things that I do not have much experience in,” Moore said. “I suppose she did influence my artistic side, I will go to her for advice for art related subjects and I can always rely on her opinion.”
Before attending CSUS Sacramento, Moore attended Cosumnes River College where she took a Beginning Art class and learned about charcoal drawings.
“This class really pushed me artistically, being that I was a beginner artist and taking a college level course,” she said. “Looking back, this class was a great help for me as an artist today, I have become very comfortable with using charcoal as a medium.”
During her first year at CSUS Sacramento, Moore took an Intermediate Art class, where she met many great artists, some of whom she calls friends to this day.
“As much as I was pushed in this class I was also complimented by my professor, which I appreciated very much,” she recalled. “My professors and peers, even outside of my art classes I appreciated, always willing to help, inspire, and compliment. It is a great environment. They all have helped me develop my craft by opening me to new experiences as an artist, which helped me believe in myself more. At times, I had to realize that I am still a new artist, who has a lot to learn, but even still I always push myself to be the best that I possibly can, in spite of.”
After graduation, Moore plans to sell art on a higher scale of course.
“I want to be able to teach others about my knowledge of art, inspiring others to be creative, hosting paint parties, and building my business as an artist and much more, but time will truly tell,” she said. “I am still learning so much, but I do believe that I have found a true passion of mine and it would be a waste to let it get away from me. I give all honor and glory to God because truthfully without His touch I would not be where I am today, my talents are a gift from God. I am just putting in the hard work so that I do not waste this gift.”
On Instagram, Amari can be found @artsy.amarii; she goes by “Artsy Amari.”
