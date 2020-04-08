Pinot’s Palette in Old Town Elk Grove is now offering take-home art kits for students during the coronavirus situation. This art studio chain is also hosting “virtual” art classes or online video sessions for students to access at home.
As a business built traditionally on social interaction, franchise owners of Pinot’s Palette center have worked together to provide kits that include a canvas, instructions, paintbrushes, paint, disposable apron – all the things a person would need to take the kit home and paint it.
The instructions are written in a way that would be taught in a class, step by step with photos, so individuals can walk their own way through painting their pieces.
“Everything shut down, so this is something we can do. It helps us a little bit in that we can bring in a little bit of income. It’s enough to cover all the refunds for the canceled classes,” said Stacey Van Lente, a co-owner of the Pinot’s Palette center in Elk Grove.
That amount has come to about $3,000. While the staff has asked people to take credit, more people are asking for their refund due to their personal financial setbacks.
“I get it. If they ask for (the refund), we give it to them,” Van Lente said. “We’re not going to argue over it. But that still hurts our bottom line because it’s cutting into our reserves and our reserves are only going to last us so long.”
Prerecorded with an instructor, the virtual classes place students in private Facebook groups so they could do the hours that have been scheduled. They’re able to go in and watch it and the instructor is online during that same time, so if they have questions they can ask the questions live and she will answer it.
When students purchase the class, the supplies are included. And Stacey puts them together in a bag for you to pick up.
Regarding the kits, there are kid kits and adult kits. There are written instructions, so if you have a child who is old enough to read, they are easy to follow.
“We assume the parents are going to be there helping and doing this and that,” Van Lente said. “We don’t do stencils or anything so at the end of the day the instructions are just a guide to get people in the right direction, but people can do whatever they want. It’s fun. You’d be amazed at how well these come out.”
Pinot’s Palette is working on a way to do virtual parties where all the participants are interacting at the same time.
Find Pinot’s Palette online at https://www.pinotspalette.com/elkgrove. The storefront in Old Elk Grove is located at 8962 Elk Grove Blvd. Stacey can be reached at (916) 831-7612.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.