There is no greater time for us here in the Central Valley during the springtime. With our Mediterranean climate that encompasses Zones 8, 9 and 14, we are blessed with an abundance of plant choices. I’ll focus on trees since they provide the backbone of the garden.
Every spring, when the Japanese Maples leaf out with the deciduous magnolias in colorful contrast, I’m truly amazed by the regeneration of life in the plant world. They keep trudging along, with the one purpose to produce seed, yet another year, while we enjoy the beauty they unknowingly bestow upon us.
We are caretakers of these silent friends, and when we plant one, we parents are responsible like parents. So with spring in the air, if you will be planting trees then let’s examine some important issues.
Let’s first talk about all of the mistakes that can cause negative growth conditions in your garden.
Mistake #1 – ‘You need to buy this compost!’
If you’re at the nursery and the salesperson tries to sell you a bag of compost for every new tree, just say thanks and move on. Back in my early nursery days, we were told to sell a bag of compost as well as fertilizer, and tree stakes and ties.
The reality is that you only need to make the planting hole slightly larger than the new tree’s root ball. Loosen the roots by scoring three sides of the root ball, and score once across the bottom if the roots are circling.
No compost is needed and it can create problems. After a few months of spring growth, water and nutrient absorbing-roots venture beyond the planting hole. If you fill that hole full of fluff, it can become a sponge in the winter, and the compost can create crown rot issues for the tree.
Don’t plant trees in low spots where water will stand – mounded areas are best, and make sure the plants is not buried deeper than grown in pot. Mulch placed on top of the soil is a great idea. This preserves ground moisture, keeps roots cool, and breaks down to feed and create soil texture. Worms will actually do the work for you. Just keep a few inches away from stems of trees.
Tree stakes are usually misused. Pencil thick trees don’t need eight-foot, lodge pole stakes. Many trees don’t need staking unless pedestrian traffic is a problem. If I plant a tree and it needs staking, most often my leftover 18-inch foundation stakes do the job.
Two stakes driven in just outside the root ball at slight outward angles, then secured by the half-inch or one-inch flex tape is all the tree needs. This way the tree can move in the wind, which strengthens the structural tissue of the trunk.
After a year or so, the stake will rot in the ground and the lower crown should be firmly attached to the soil. A few large cobbles are great over a moving root ball, and can look great in the ground or in large pots as well.
Fertilizing can be overdone. One application in February is all you’ll need, if that. A tree class at U.C. Davis instructed us that over-fertilization is common – in fact, our clay soils have more potassium and phosphate than most plants can absorb, and that nitrogen will be the only lacking element.
Be careful with ammonia nitrogen sources and other hot type fertilizers as they can kill plants – especially when used during the hot summer months.
Mistake #2 – Bad watering
Bad watering is the single biggest plant killer. Don’t listen to friendly advice when anyone tells you to water your new tree once a week to get it established. Your tree will not grow or it will die. It’s so funny to hear that nurseries are tell their customers that, when they water their plants every day during the summer. It’s ridiculous.
Roots need to be kept moist after planting to encourage outward root growth, and that occurs only when the surrounding soil is moist as well. Roots won’t grow into dry soil. We don’t want water-logged conditions, so you need to physically dig down and see how much and where the water is.
Drip systems can cause problems unless installed properly. Remember that drip systems are unnatural in that they provide a concentration of water at the dripper, whereas a spray system is more like rainfall. So with that, remember that 60 percent of a tree’s roots will spread beyond the spread of the branches. Unless drippers are spotted throughout the root zone, you will limit tree growth.
I never use 1 or 2 GPH (gallon per hour) drippers, unless perhaps on a hillside to provide absorption and lessen run-off, and in that scenario in-line drip lines are better if on a steep grade with increased run times. Use 4 GPH emitters in tree applications.
Use this as an example to visualize. A 1 GPH emitter in a one-hour run time will deposit about a 1 gallon milk jug of water on the tree. You can see how ridiculous that becomes as a tree grows.
Happy Planting in this great new 2020!
Rod Whitlow is an ISA Cert. Arborist, California-certified Nurseryman, Lic. Landscape contractor and Plant Science Editor for the Sunset Western Garden Book, www.RodWhitlowDesign.com
