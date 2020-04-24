Community members are encouraged to take a good look at their pantries and decide what foods can be donated to residents in need during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The city of Elk Grove and Elk Grove Food Bank Services last week launched an “Elk Grove Pantry Challenge” to help the food bank meet the rising demand for groceries.
Donors can bring boxes of non-expired foods to that nonprofit’s Dino Drive facility and they can also pick up donations from their neighbors for delivery to the food bank. Organizers advise supporters to wear masks and gloves when they visit the facility.
Marie Jachino, the executive director of Elk Grove Food Bank Services, said that requests for food assistance from the food bank rose 464% since March 13.
“The Elk Grove Food Pantry Challenge Project is critical right now to meet the increased need,” she told the Citizen. “In times such as this, it is our most vulnerable populations that suffer the most. We need ongoing support now more than ever.”
Jachino noted that the food bank canceled there major food drives for this year, which adds up to an estimated loss of at least 124,000 pounds of food.
The donations from the EG Food Pantry Challenge Project will help us ensure children, families, seniors, disabled, unemployed and the homeless have access to food assistance,” she said. “In this time of uncertainty we are doing all we can to support the growing needs during the pandemic.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Steve Detrick helped organize the Pantry Challenge and got the city involved in the project. He said it’s a perfect time for people to clear out their pantries.
“There are a lot of people, even prior to the COVID-19 (situation), started storing up for the holidays, and some people had a lot of extra items they keep all year along,” he said.
The food bank received heavy support from donors since Sacramento County officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders last month. Apple Inc., which has a facility in Elk Grove, contributed $100,000, and the Rotary Club of Laguna-Sunrise has been involved in organizing grocery deliveries to seniors who cannot leave their homes.
“There’s been a tremendous outreach from all of the community,” said Detrick, a longtime supporter of the food bank who helped organize the annual Turkey Drive for the nonprofit.
For more information on arranging a delivery to the food bank, contact them at (916) 685-8453 or visit www.ElkGroveFoodBank.org. Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. The food bank is at 9820 Dino Drive.
