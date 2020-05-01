After I returned from Honduras, I felt a headache developing. A quick thermometer check prompted a call to my doctor’s COVID-19 advice line.
I pressed all the options in the phone tree until a nurse finally answered.
When I reported my fever of 100.3, her triage questions became more focused.
“No, I don’t have a cough,” I said. “Just a slight headache.”
More questions. More answers.
“No, I’m not nauseated.”
She recorded my answers on a clicking keyboard while she multitasked her interrogatives about travel and exposure.
“Well, I’ve been in Honduras where I was helping the Chispa Project establish elementary-school libraries,” I said. “Yes ma’am, I find it very rewarding.”
I downplayed the danger as being only a half-dozen cases when I left last month, so “no exposure that I know of,” I add.
She mumbled something, so I give her a “Pardon me?” followed by “Yes, I suppose I am calm.”
“Why?” she asked.
“Well, maybe it’s from my years working as a chaplain, but mostly I’m calm because I am starting to think that my thermometer might be broken.”
Her “uh-huh” sound is the same one I use when I hear patients in deep denial.
She granted me a moment to try my thermometer again and I soon report 102.6.
My face flushed with heat, melting away my calm.
I started a text message to my best friend and hospital chaplain, Roger Williams. I wanted to tell him that I’m dying, when suddenly, my thermometer screeches with discordant beeps.
I wondered aloud about its reliability.
I heard the nurse’s incredulous response.
“Really? Thermometers can malfunction when the batteries are dying?
I tried another reading, hoping that it’s the battery’s moment to die rather than mine.
A few minutes later, I tell her it’s plummeted to 86.6. It’s a “meer-i-cle” I told her in my best impression of a televangelist.
The nurse agreed, not entirely able to suppress her chuckles.
My search for help from a broken thermometer tells me a few things: I am scared. I am anxious for answers. I am worried about my friends and family, my pregnant daughter.
The false reading reminded me of the misinformation we are ingesting from various sources.
Facebook friends endorsed Sweden’s effort to rush to herd immunity. A politician speculated aloud on the effectiveness of heat therapy or injecting disinfectant. And a few pastors claimed either God’s protection over them or “god’s” judgment over you. My lowercase “g” is intentional because only a lowercase god would hurt his people.
So where is the capital-G God?
God is in the waiting room with us. He waits while we wait. He hurts while we hurt. He grieves while we grieve. He offers clarity to the caregivers and comfort to the dying.
And in that time, he sustains us, he uplifts us. He cries with us and sometimes he helps us to laugh.
Gratefully, as my call with the nurse concluded, we shared a laugh at the scared, hypochondriac chaplain.
“Yes, I can take two Tylenol for my headache and, what else did you say?”
“Yes ma’am, I’ll buy a new thermometer and call you in the morning.”
Thank you for donations to "Chispa Project."
