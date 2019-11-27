Soroptimist International of Elk Grove (SIEG) members are once again making sure there’s plenty of chocolate available during the holiday season.
Their annual fundraiser with See’s Candies store is located at 9670 Elk Grove-Florin Road,(between Skip’s Music and the Red Chopstix restaurant.
The opening date is Saturday, Nov. 30 and the sale will run through Dec. 23. Sales hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week.
Prices for See’s Candies will be the same as at any See’s store; the difference being that all profits will go to Soroptimists for the club’s many service projects.
Along with the candy, there is a wide variety of boutique items. You can support the “See’s for Soldiers” program where candy can be purchased at the store and then shipped to the troops serving overseas in combat zones.
Soroptimist is part of a worldwide service organization for women covering about 114 countries. Their focus, “Investing in Dreams,” supports women and girls through the Dream Programs. The “Live Your Dream Awards” is an education grant for a head of household woman working to improve her career opportunities by going back to school, and the “Dream It Be It” program is for high school girls.
Besides International projects, the club supports many local organizations through donations and services. These include: Helping Hands in conjunction with the Elk Grove Food Bank, donations to Chicks in Crisis, St. John’s Shelter, Wellsprings, and many more. The club also provides two scholarships through the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation.
The store is a major fundraiser for the club and is staffed by club members, all of whom are volunteers. For more information and to stay up to date on all activities, visit their website at: www.SoroptimistElkGrove.org and follow on Facebook www.Facebook.com/SoroptimistElkGrove, and Twitter (EG Soroptimist). The Soroptimist phone number is (916) 359-9325.
