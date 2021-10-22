Soroptimist is celebrating their 100th anniversary this month.
This group was formed in 1921 in Oakland at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. Our name, loosely translated from Latin, means, “best for women.”
Today, there are about 30,000 members and supporters in countries across North America, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. We are one of five federations that make up Soroptimist International, which has 1,300 clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world.
Soroptimist International of Elk Grove (SI Elk Grove) celebrated the 100th
Anniversary at member Sharon’s home.
Soroptimist’s Big Goal is to invest in the dreams of half a million women and girls through access to education from 2021-2031. SIEG supports this goal with annually granting 3 Live Your Dream awards for women going back to college, our Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls program in partnership with Cosumnes Community Services District, three scholarships for high school girls through the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation, and our newest program – Soaring to Success - to aid graduating high school foster girls. If you are passionate about helping women, join us!
Find more information at www.SoroptimistElkGrove.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.