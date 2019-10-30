Soroptimist International of Elk Grove is accepting applications until Friday, Nov. 15 for the annual Live Your Dream Awards.
This year, the club is offering two grants of $1,000 each. The Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.
Applications will be accepted at the online portal until Nov. 15. Recipients may use the cash award to offset costs associated with their effort to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition, and transportation.
Applications are completed online at www.Soroptimist.org and click on “Live Your Dream.” Two online recommendations are required, and applicants must note “Soroptimist Elk Grove” in the club category. Winners will be notified in early January. Educational goals can be formal college/university (non-graduate level) or technical/vocational training. For questions, contact Peggy Ursin at peggyursin@gmail.com.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
The Elk Grove club sponsors Live Your Dream Awards every fall, hosts a goal-setting and empowerment program for high school girls every spring called, Dream It, Be It, and raises funds to provide local high school scholarships, enhance the lives of foster youth, and support myriad other community efforts that promote opportunities for women and girls to reach their full potential and “Live Their Dreams.”
