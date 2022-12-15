Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
Participants include the Elk Grove Food Bank Services, the Wilton Rancheria Boys & Girls Club, and the Elk Grove Optimist Club.
The victor will be chosen by casino customers who use their rewards membership cards at kiosks to vote for their favorite wreath this month. This contest ends on Dec. 31.
Tim Albright, a retired Elk Grove police chief who is now Sky River’s vice president of government and community officers, helped organize the contest.
“Giving them a cash donation is one thing, but we really want to drive the number of guests who visit us on a daily basis to understand what the nonprofits are doing,” he said.
Sky River’s website includes information on the mission and work of each nonprofit. The casino supplied the wreaths to the nonprofits and gave them three weeks to decorate them. Their staff members were later invited to a breakfast at the casino before the contest began. Albright mentioned that Sky River’s operator, Boyd Gaming, ran a similar wreath program for several years.
Albright emphasized the contest’s exposure for the local nonprofits in a venue that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Everybody will receive a cash reward, but the real reward is the exposure and getting people to see the great work that goes on in our community’s nonprofits,” he said. “That’s what we want to highlight.”
One participant is Project R.I.D.E., a 43-year-old, Elk Grove nonprofit that provides horseback therapy for students with disabilities. Their executive director, Tina Calanchini told the Citizen that if their wreath wins a prize then they plan to invest all of their proceeds into their Jockey Club account that assists children whose families cannot afford to enroll them in Project R.I.D.E.’s program.
“It was, and has been, a particularly difficult time for many of our families with the pandemic affecting so many who are already physically and medically fragile,” she said.
The Elk Grove Food Bank Services also seeks as much financial assistance as possible during tough economic times. They now serve up to 16,000 clients a month at their Kent Street facility.
“We’re in a perfect storm – the numbers have gone up because of inflation, donations from supermarkets have gone down because of supply chain issues,” said Suman Singha, the food bank’s chair and an Elk Grove planning commissioner. “Because of the support of our donors and our community members, we can actually meet our needs.”
The “Wreaths of Hope” contestants are Project R.I.D.E., Chicks in Crisis, Elk Grove Food Bank Services, Wilton Rancheria Boys & Girls Club, Native Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run, Paws for Purpose, Elk Grove Optimist Club, American Legion Post 233, Explore Elk Grove, and the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove.
For more information, visit www.SkyRiver.com/Promotions. Sky River Casino is at 1 Sky River Parkway.
