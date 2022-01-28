Six years passed since the Flatland Brewing Company opened shop in a small commercial space that’s tucked into a corner off Elk Grove’s Survey Road.
Many of their beers still sound like experiments that were mysteriously brewed in an underground laboratory during the dead of night.
Their India pale ale, Dynamite with a Laser Beam is brewed with coffee and flavors inspired by Fruity Pebbles cereal. And then there is the aptly named concoction, Keep Beer Weird, which is a green sour ale that’s flavored with a fruit salad puree mix of pears, bananas, peaches, and limes. Flatland’s crew collaborated with Oregon’s highly renowned Great Notion Brewing to create that elixir.
As for what gave it a hazy, chartreuse-green color?
“Well, Kool-Aid was a big part of it,” Flatland’s o-owner Andrew Mohsenzadegan said before laughing.
His brewery staff hosted their sixth anniversary party at their 9183 Survey Road spot during unseasonably warm weather on Jan. 22. Craft beer aficionados lined up in the taproom to take home four-packs of beer and to sample a variety of beers that ranged from the experimental to the classic. They also bought wax-tipped bottles of the brewery’s sixth anniversary stout that was aged in bourbon barrels and brewed with coconuts, walnuts, vanilla beans, and coffee.
Flatland released The Local, which is a “Sacramento-style” pale ale, which was brewed with traditional pilsner and dark malts as well as Idaho 7 hops. Mohsenzadegan said this beer is a tribute to the Sacramento region’s pioneering breweries such as the now-closed Rubicon Brewing Company.
“Hopefully, it catches on,” he said about the new name of Sacramento Pale Ale. “San Diego (style) can’t be the only one, let’s do our thing.”
Flatland brewer Mack Sant said he was proud of working on The Local.
“Pale ale is a style that isn’t as popular as it used to be,” he said before mentioning Sierra Nevada’s classic pale ale. “But we had fun dialing this one in.”
Much of Flatland’s history was impacted by the state’s business restrictions imposed on breweries and bars after the COVID-19 pandemic arose. Flatland was first only allowed to sell bottles and cans of their beer to go during the long spring of 2020. They were later allowed to serve beer on-site, as long as customers also purchased food there.
Shortly after the state lifted its economic restrictions last summer, Flatland’s staff doubled the size of their taproom, opened a barrel-aging room, and upgraded the menu of the on-site restaurant, Pizza Peel.
During their anniversary party, Mohsenzadegan told the Citizen that his brewery might reach its annual production goal of 1,500 barrels this year.
“That’s the magic number,” he said. “That’s where we can do with the least amount of people, and still stay focused and maintain quality, and not have to stress too much.”
His brewery started with 150 barrels during its first year, and they had to borrow brewing equipment from their friends at the neighboring Tilted Mash Brewing.
“That is what’s great about Elk Grove, everybody gets along,” Mohsenzadegan said.
He noted that his company wants to expand their beer distribution in Oregon, Nevada, and the Sacramento region. There is an increased demand in draft beer, he said.
“Everybody is asking for beer right now, which is a great problem that’s easily solvable,” Mohsenzadegan said.
The brewery will also continue experimenting with beers that are far out of the ordinary.
“That’s in our blood, that’s in our DNA,” Mohsenzadegan said. “Nothing is ever normal here; we’re always experimenting.”
