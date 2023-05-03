Editor’s note: This story is in a series of articles written by students in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. They were taught by Phillip Reese, a Sacramento Bee staff reporter and an associate professor at CSUS. For more information about the CSUS journalism program, visit facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.
The city of Elk Grove is kicking off its new summer event series with a “silent disco” party on May 5 at the Old Town Plaza from 7-9 p.m.
“Fridays in the Grove” is a series of free Friday night events that will be thrown on the first and third Fridays of the month from May through October with a break for Independence Day.
“We've added 10 of these Friday in the Grove events in addition to the five major city events that we already produce throughout the year,” the city’s Community Events and Special Projects Coordinator Jodie Moreno said.
The city partnered with the company Quiet Events to rent 200 pairs of wireless headphones and hire a DJ for this Friday’s event. During a “silent disco,” dancers wear headphones to hear the music via broadcasts from the DJ instead of listening to the tunes through loudspeakers. Dancers can also change the music channel in their headphones by pressing switches.
The city is offering more for families at the Silent Disco than just headphones and a DJ. Outside of the fenced-in dance area, they will also offer two food trucks, and glow lawn games.
“We're going make it so it's fun whether you can come in or not,” Moreno said.
The CEO of Quiet Events William Petz said the competitive and interactive elements of a silent event make Silent Event’s DJ events different from the average club DJ.
“Our DJs are not just DJs, they are also MCs because any DJ can just play music, but it definitely takes a unique DJ to play a silent disco, because it is like a battle our DJs have,” Petz said. “‘Everyone on Blue, high five someone on Green and get them over to our channel,’ or playing some crazy line dance, right? They’ll do like the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ in the middle of a club and it's like, ‘What just happened’? and everyone's listening to them.”
Petz also said his business emphasizes cleanliness, especially when it comes to headphones.
“We want to make sure that these things are always pristine," Petz said. “So that's the hardest part of our overhead.”
The Elk Grove city staff wants to get people to get used to coming to city-owned spaces for events or just for a short visit.
“The whole concept behind this event series Fridays in the Grove was to offer more events to the residents at city-owned facilities because we really want to promote them as a gathering space and we want residents to get used to going to these two beautiful facilities that we own,” Moreno said.
The food trucks planned to be at the event are Bubblecone and Kona Ice.
Wahid Khalil, the owner of Bubblecone Sacramento, described his menu.
“We have two options, we have savory and dessert,” said Khalil. “Our savory comes with waffles, fried chicken and different sauces and toppings on it, and our dessert comes with a waffle, choice of ice cream flavor and different toppings.”
Khalil is optimistic about the opportunity to develop his truck's footprint through the expanded calendar of city events.
“This is the first year we’re doing the smaller events. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not, it all depends,” said Khalil. “I live in Elk Grove, so it’s kind of my community at the same time, so I'm trying to work with my community.”
Anyone can come out and enjoy the event.
“People from all ages can do it, and you don't need to be embarrassed because you're in your own little world listening to your music and kind of moving around and everyone else is doing it so you're not gonna look silly,” Moreno said.
The Old Town Plaza is at 9615 Railroad St. in Old Town Elk Grove.
