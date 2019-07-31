School-age artists from across the state submitted well over a thousand pieces of their best art to this year’s California State Fair Student Art Showcase. Just 500 were accepted, and even fewer impressed the judges enough to win an award.
Local high school student Jimmy Wong was “honestly shocked and surprised” when all three of the pieces he entered were accepted, and one of them — a sketch titled, “Human” — won third place in the drawing division for 16- to 18-year-olds.
“I really didn’t think I would even place with that drawing,” he said in an interview. “But I’m happy about it.”
The incoming senior at Franklin High School can count himself among about 10 students from Elk Grove whose artwork placed in the showcase.
Wong said he drew, “Human” when he was in the ninth grade. This piece depicts a young man with scars across his face.
“I drew that specific figure, and those scars and everything, it was actually from a photograph,” Wong said. “I thought it was unique from other portrait drawings, so that actually inspired me to create the drawing of that figure.”
“Human” and “Breathless Mind,” another of Wong’s submissions, were based on photographs posted to Instagram in 2017 by model Matthew Crawford.
In “Breathless Mind,” Crawford rests in a pool, just below the surface of the water.
“I really liked how it was underwater,” Wong said. “I thought if I recreated that, it would look really cool.”
Reproducing the underwater light effects and making Crawford’s hair look like it was floating did present a challenge, Wong said, but he was “happy” with the results.
Rounding out his entries, he also submitted a watercolor painting of a corgi he found during an online image search.
Wong, 17, said he developed an interest in art early in his life.
“Art kind of started when I was really young. I remember drawing a hand — it was in fourth grade — and apparently, everyone liked it, so I guess that’s how it started.”
He later took art classes in middle and high schools, and he credits Franklin High art teacher Derek Bills as one of his artistic inspirations.
Wong said he particularly enjoys doing portraits because “I really like drawing faces. … It’s not confined to anything.”
He brought up ideas of “uniqueness” and difference several times, noting that when he chose the subject of “Human,” he “didn’t want the normal ‘Oh, it’s just a headshot’ type of drawing.
“I wanted it to be different. Those scars really add to the uniqueness, I guess, (of) the drawing, which is why I drew it.”
Wong’s art give him a way to “escape” the stresses of school.
“It really helps me focus on something other than school, other than life,” he said.
While he works on his art, Wong hopes to make a living in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). He has a summer internship at Intel where he analyzes competitors’ products.
He plans to apply to multiple colleges, with Stanford, as well as UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego, among his top choices. Career-wise, he hopes to land a job he “really would enjoy.”
Will the art and STEM sides of his life ever intersect?
“I hope so, actually,” Wong said. “I actually spoke with one of my friends, and they were talking about how I might go into a STEM field mixed with some sort of artistic factor. Yeah, hopefully, art can play a major role in my future.”
