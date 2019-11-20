Friends, family and coworkers gathered for a fond retirement farewell to Linda Rudd at Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar on Oct. 28.
She has been a fixture of the restaurant for 23 years, and she ensured a happy experience for patrons of the local landmark.
Former Sheldon Inn owners Doug and Barbara Silva joined current owners Jeffrey and Jona Adkins in wishing her the best in retirement.
“She will be missed” Mr. Adkins said. “Twenty-three years of making customers happy is quite an achievement.”
When family members were asked what Linda will do in retirement the consensus seemed to be to keep her husband Doug out of the emergency room after some automotive repair mishap. Ms. Rudd insisted that she looks forward to more time spent with her family.
Pictured from left: Doug Rudd, Jona Adkins, Linda Rudd, Jeffrey Adkins, Doug and Barbara Silva, Greg and Jackie Rudd, Sierra Ravera, and Dave Rudd with grandchildren Melanie and Oliver Rudd up front.
