Service above Self

The Rotary Club of Elk Grove has a long tradition of service to the community and the world. This year’s incoming club president, Sidney Smith, spelled out the many upcoming activities and efforts the club is undertaking at the July 10 weekly meeting. There was a long list of projects and programs highlighted by Mr. Smith, covering vocational, youth, international, and of course community service. All of these efforts tie in with President Smith’s theme of “Make a difference.” As is customary for the first meeting presided over by the new president, active board members were introduced, and some fun gifts were exchanged to mark the occasion.
The Rotary Club of Elk Grove meets at noon each Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 9241 Laguna Springs Drive.
