The Elk Grove Historical Society’s Yard Sale started yesterday, but you can go there today, tomorrow, and Sunday. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it all takes place at the Historical Society Museum site in the northwest end of Elk Grove Regional Park.. You will be amazed to see what wonderful treasures are waiting there for you.
Louis Silveira and many others have worked for weeks to get the sale ready for us. Here is a message from Louis: “Susan Saner, Dennis Buscher, Jim and Annaclare Entrican are there constantly. Several others that spend a lot of time there are Julie Deaver, Claudia Johnson, Sally Bergen, Stan Lake, Martha Morris, and Dave Chalmers. Many others are there to help.
“Susan Saner seems to live at the museum! She works all day, every day for almost two to three months sorting and pricing. Dennis Buscher and Annaclare Entrican are close behind her as well as Jim Entrican who collects donations and sets up all the areas for displays. Susan and Dennis Buscher are both antique dealers and have a sense of value. They have been key in organizing. I often wonder how successful it would be if they weren’t there. They are so important!”
We thank them all, and it is great that this event will be able to take place for almost all other events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Cancellations – There will be no Elk Grove History Week this year at the end of September as we have had for the past several years. And, the Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire will not take place in November this year.
Teacher of the Year – Congratulations to Lynda Bettencourt, our wonderful teacher at James Rutter Middle School, for having been selected as Sacramento County Teacher of the Year for 2021.
Long-ago Memories from Bill Bell, (Elk Grove High Grad, 1972): “When counting my blessings, here’s one of my biggest and best: My family and I moved from south Sacramento to rural Elk Grove in 1968. There was only about one-and-half months left in my eighth grade year. Even though it was only 10-12 miles down the road, it was a world apart from my prior environs. I moved from a neighborhood where I had friends I’d known since second grade to a house surrounded by cow pastures. From a place where I had a five-minute walk to school to a five-mile bus ride past ranches and farms to get to school.
“Elk Grove, at that time, was a single high school town fed by a local junior high school and another one just a few miles away in a little town called, Florin. These two schools were very competitive - even once we were in the same high school in 10th grade. We often eyed each other with suspicion (at least at first – but that would change over time).
“One of the more eye-opening experiences I had was when I noticed that many of the kids I’d met and come to know in Elk Grove (and surrounding farm communities) had last names that were the same as some of the streets in town! Some had parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and even great, great, great grandparents who actually helped to settle our little town.
“Our family didn’t have those kinds of roots. We were just another family moving into town. Still, Elk Grove was the kind of place where, if you knew someone, chances were that they had a cousin, a brother, uncle or aunt who you’d eventually meet and befriend. For me personally, I felt comfortable in no time. Being a sports freak has its advantages. I quickly learned who could run, jump, hit, shoot or tackle better than anyone else. My sisters would have to speak to their own experience.
“Here’s the payoff - the people I met and came to love for a lifetime had pride in their families, respect for one-another and manners for strangers (after all, how did they know you weren’t a cousin or something?)
“I’ve never ever thought of any other place as home....even living in Michigan, as I have since 1992, Elk Grove is my home, and the people I met there are still my best friends forever - even if they’ve moved away, too. There is a lot to be said for investing yourself, your family and your pride into the place you call home.”
Beautifully said, Bill! We thank you much!
Note: Go PACK – this message is for our Green Bay Packers fans in Elk Grove and it is a reminder that our great Packers Fan, my late husband, John T. Pinkerton, left us a year ago on Sept.21. Go to the Elk Grove Cemetery and enter at the east gate. Turn a bit to the left and there is Tom’s grave. On the monument, it tells about his service in World War 2. He was a radioman on a submarine in the Pacific. On the monument, it says, “Go Pack Go.” And, there is more - in a little container, there is something special – and it is dirt from Lambeau Field in Green Bay!
BOOKS BY ELIZABETH PINKERTON
History Happened Here, Book 1 – River, Oaks, Gold
History Happened Here, Book 2 – Fields, Farms, Schools
We the People, a Story of Internment in America
All book proceeds go for student scholarships, and I thank the many purchasers who have made possible the 80 scholarships with each one $1,000 – make your check for books payable to Laguna Publishers and send to me at 9227 Lamprey Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Books are $20 apiece and California sales tax is included. Add $3 for shipping of one book; $5 for 2-3 books. Call me at (916) 685-0606 or email me at elizabethpink@gmail.com. Books are also available at the Davis Ranch in Sloughhouse.
