For those struggling to find a gift for that music lover in the family, one idea is to purchase a gift card for the School of Rock’s center in Old Town Elk Grove.
The School of Rock is an international rock ‘n’ roll music instruction school that provides lessons and group rehearsals, and features opportunities for performing on a stage in front of real audiences.
Although the School of Rock’s main program caters to kids, ages 4 to 18 years old, the school is not limited to youth. The school also has an adult band program.
The main program consists of weekly, private lessons and weekly, two-and-a-half-hour rehearsals.
At the end of the three-month season, students will participate in performances at major, local venues such as Pins N Strikes family entertainment center in Elk Grove, or Ace of Spades or Harlow’s Nightclub in Sacramento. The program also includes a mid-season performance show.
Gift cards can be used at this business for music programs, as well as merchandise.
The suggested amounts for those gift cards are $150 to $200.
A $200 card would pay for performance tuition at the school for one-month.
Those who opt for lessons-only can use a $150 gift card to pay for four lessons, which are offered in a one-month period.
For young children, ages 4 to 6, who join the Little Wing program, a $99 gift card will cover that program.
Although the School of Rock Elk Grove is not marketed as a merchandise store, the business has a partnership with Fender guitars.
A Fender Squier Stratocaster electric guitar or Fender bass guitar combo gift pack – which features a guitar, an amplifier, a guitar gig bag, a guitar cable, a guitar strap and guitar picks – can be purchased for $199 each. Fender Squier electric guitars can also be purchased separately for $119 each.
Jason Kline, who owns both the Elk Grove and Roseville School of Rock locations with his wife, Cecilia, said that School of Rock gift cards allow their recipients to gain experiences that last a lifetime.
“I think that investment is going to stay with them,” he said. “It’s not like a tangible item that you get to play with a little bit and maybe it goes away and you don’t even remember it.
“But learning how to play an instrument or be around people that are passionate about music, that’s going to last forever.”
Kline added that as a performance-based school, the School of Rock presents students with opportunities to “learn 10 times faster” than through standard lessons only.
As a business that instills a love for music in kids at a very young age, the School of Rock provides an introduction to music for many new students.
Kline emphasized that point while speaking about the Little Wing program.
“Even if you just come in here and you just learn the appreciation of music, that’s essentially what our Little Wing class at $99 starts at,” he said. “We take a bass (guitar) and take three strings off and bring it down to one string, so they can feel what it feels like to hit a bass string.
“And they’re learning pitch. They’re learning just how to love music.”
Kline noted that the School of Rock is not limited to rock ‘n’ roll.
“A lot of people get confused that it’s just (a rock instructional and performance school),” he said. “We do everything from Motown to funk and pop, and we’ve done musical summer camps, but we put in sometimes rock, sometimes blues, metal.
“So, if you’re looking for the gift that ultimately keeps on giving, purchasing a gift card through the School of Rock is going to fulfill the child for many years to come, and help them in ways that some of us will never know until years down the road.”
The School of Rock is located at 9045 Elk Grove Blvd.
For additional information about this business and its offerings, call (916) 500-7625.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.