Santa Claus and his elf entourage of Cosumnes firefighters, Elk Grove police officers, and community volunteers will visit neighborhoods in Elk Grove this week during the annual Santa & Sirens parade.
Residents are encouraged to donate new and unwrapped toys for the Toy Drive campaign that’s organized by the Elk Grove Police Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department. These gifts will go to children from local families in need.
Each parade will travel in the neighborhoods near Cosumnes fire stations. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, they will visit neighbors of Station 71 (8760 Elk Grove Blvd.) and on Thursday, Dec. 5, they will parade around Station 74 (6501 Laguna Park Drive).
Check out the Cosumnes Community Services District’s website, wwwYourCSD.com for the parade routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.