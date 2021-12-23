Cosumnes firefighters, Elk Grove police officers, and volunteers delivered Christmas presents to the children of local families in need during the morning of Dec. 18. Gifts were donated by the community as part of the Elk Grove’s 26th annual Toy Project. Presents were reportedly delivered to 219 children in 95 families.
Santa’s early visits
Local police, firefighters continue Toy Project tradition
