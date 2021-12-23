Cameron Kramer and his son Hunter

Cosumnes Firefighter-Paramedic Cameron Kramer and his son Hunter

deliver presents to a family in need, as part of the 26th annual Toy Project.

 Photos by Steve Crowley

Cosumnes firefighters, Elk Grove police officers, and volunteers delivered Christmas presents to the children of local families in need during the morning of Dec. 18. Gifts were donated by the community as part of the Elk Grove’s 26th annual Toy Project. Presents were reportedly delivered to 219 children in 95 families.